Gendered crime: What offences take men, women to prison?

Prisoners at Lira Prison. Hudson Apunyo he Welfare and Rehabilitation Division of UPS has several interventions to rehabilitate and reform inmates. Some include, counseling, skills training, and functional adult literacy.   PHOTO/FILE

By  GILLIAN NANTUME

What you need to know:

  • Sex differences in crime exist, with some studies laying the blame on men’s tendency towards risky and violent behaviour, sex differences in activity, or gender equality. The nature and motive of the crime may also play a role. In Uganda, the crime that takes most men to jail is defilement, while for women, the most committed crime is murder. Gillian Nantume brings us this story about sex differences in crime and the reforms that can be taken.  