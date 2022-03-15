Presidnt Museveni launches the CCTV camera control centre at Nateete Police Station on October 9, 2018. PHOTOS/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Hundreds of police cameras fail to work

By  Benson Tumusiime

  • The massive malfunction of the devices installed just in 2018 to serve as ‘eyes and ears’ of the state following a spate of killings of notable citizens, raises questions about the project’s value-for-money and accelerates the urgent need to restore the capabilities, writes Benson Tumusiime

Nearly four in every 10 state-run security cameras installed on buildings, inner-city roads and along highways to catch criminals are dysfunctional, this newspaper can reveal.

