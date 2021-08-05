14 remanded over Mawanda road robbery caught on CCTV camera

They were charged with aggravated robbery contrary to section 285 and 286 of the Penal Code Act

City Hall Magistrate's Court in Kampala has remanded 14 men on allegations of robbing one Jiwan Lal, an accountant with Rigil Agrotech Company in Kololo, a city suburb last month.

The accused persons are Steven Bakunda, 18, Jimmy Sserwada , 24, Gadafi Kasibante ,26, Jonnah Ssemanda, 18, Aloysius Sewakiryanga, 20 , Latiff Mawejje Latiff,20, Babu Salim, 22 and Sanda Yasin, 20.

They were charged with aggravated robbery contrary to section 285 and 286 of the Penal Code Act.

Others are Khalid Akidi, 20, Farouq Ssekaganda, 18, Richard Mulema Bwogere,20, Yusuf Tugume,25, and Ddumba Vicent, 25.

The suspects appeared before magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise who read to them the charges.

However, they could not take plea as their alleged offences are capital in nature and heard by High Court.

Prosecution contends that on July 24, along Mawanda Road in Kampala district, the suspects robbed Lal of cash amounti to Shs5m, two mobile phones and a pair of Ipod ear phones all valued at Shs5m and immediately before or after the said robbery used a knife thereby occasioning on him grievous bodily harm.

The 14th suspect, Swaibu Kalungi, 32 was separately charged with being an accessory after the robbery, because he allegedly provided shelter to one Benja alias Hassan in order to enable him escape punishment for the robbery.

VIDEO: Police in Kampala are investigating a robbery incident that happened yesterday (July 24, 2021) at around 12pm along Mawanda Road, Kampala

— Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 25, 2021

Court adjourned the proceedings to August 19, for mention of the charges.

Police records indicate that Lal was attacked by 14 suspects who were travelling on seven motorbikes in an incident that was captured on CCTV cameras on the streets.

It’s alleged that the suspects surrounded Lal and assaulted him continuously until they robbed him of his money and other possessions. They were arrested by police following up on leads from eye witnesses and CCTV footage.