Gen Katumba shooting: Crime scene analysis complete

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Police and other security teams have completed the reconstruction of the crime scene of the attempted assassination of Works Minister Gen Katumba Wamala, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Reconstruction of the crime scene is determining the sequence of events before and after a crime. It is important for investigators when establishing whether the statements and evidence they have tally with the facts on ground.

On Saturday, security teams took suspects back to different parts of Kampala Metropolitan area where each showed detectives what he did before and after the alleged crime. These include Maganjo, Bwaise, and Kanyogoga in Makindye Division where three guns were recovered.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, police spokesman Fred Enanga said the suspects admitted to the crime in their statements.

“The file of the killing of Gen Katumba’s daughter, his driver and his attempted murder, is ready,” Mr Enanga said yesterday.

Last week, a security team arrested Kamada Walusimbi alias Mudinka, Hussein Wahab Lubwama alias Master, Siriman Kisambira alias Mukwasi, Mustafa Kawawa Ramadan alias Amin alias Musa, Muhammad Kagugube alias Bafumoya. Lubwama and Kawawa were later killed in what police said was attempt by the suspect to escape.

The suspects may, however, remain in police custody as detectives update files in other criminal cases they are suspected to have been involved in like the assassination of Maj Muhammed Kiggundu, aggravated robbery at Cheap Hardware at Nansana Township in 2019 and two separate incidents where three police officers were murdered and guns stolen.

Mr Enanga said the forensic and criminal investigation teams are completing analyses on the exhibits in the old case files linked to the new suspects.

“Once the analyses of the old cases in which these suspects are alleged to have participated are done, we shall add them to the files and then take them to court,” Mr Enanga said.

Police said they want to fill the gaps in the old cases before the suspects are taken to court.

Issue

A month ago, four gunmen riding on two motorcycles ambushed Gen Katumba, a former Chief of Defence Forces, in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb, and fired a volley of bullets on the official vehicle of the four-star general, injuring him in both arms and killing his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo.