Musambwa: Where humans, animals live side by side

An aerial view of the Musambwa Main Island. PHOTOs/Courtesy of Makerere University CCFU

By  Bamuturaki Musinguzi

What you need to know:

Located in Lake Victoria and accessible via Malembo or Kasensero landing sites in Kyotera District, the two islands are named after a spirit locally known as Musambwa. The spirit is believed to appear in the form of snakes.