Top bankers ready to fund Africa’s talented artistes, actors 

Members of the South African male choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo perform at the CANEX Summit in Durban, South Africa on November 21. PhotoS/courtesy/ of IATF 

By  BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI

What you need to know:

  • Speaking at the continents’ largest gathering of creatives known as the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) at the just concluded second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) held in Durban, South Africa, Prof Benedict Oramah of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) said the creative industry is a bankable market, and pledged Afreximbank’s support to the creative economy.

The cultural and creative industries (CCIs) have been earmarked as key catalysts for intra-African trade with the ability to create millions of jobs for the continent’s young population. 
He was speaking at the continent’s largest gathering of creatives known as the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) at the just concluded second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) held in Durban, South Africa. The trade fair was jointly organised by the African Union (AU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

