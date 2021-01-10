2021: Cheptegei Olympic double pursuit definitive

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

The unimaginable effect of the coronavirus pandemic shattered the 2020 sports calendar so much that some disciplines went into limbo.

With hopes built on a number of vaccines to be administered, there is hope that sport will find its firm place again in the space of our society.

Different federations under the Uganda Olympic Committee and National Council of Sports have most focus on the forthcoming a number of activities, some postponed from last year.



Tokyo Olympics

Going by statistics and medal hauls, Kirabo Namutebi is the Best Female Swimmer in Uganda. PHOTO/FILE/ ISMAIL KEZAALA.



Top of that list will be the Tokyo Olympics which come a year after their original schedule.

The Games will be held in Japan from July 23 - August 8 with Uganda hoping to add to its medal tally.

The East African nation boasts seven Olympic medals in total with the last delight coming from Stephen Kiprotich’s marathon heroics on the streets of London eight years ago.

Global icon Joshua Cheptegei is Uganda’s biggest prospect as he is the favourite to win the 5000m and 10000m double.

After all, the 24-year-old broke the world records (WR), previously held by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele, over both distances last year.

Besides, Cheptegei will be in company of younger compatriot Jacob Kiplimo, more importantly over the 5000m, with the World Half-Marathon champion also eyeing the podium.

Then, world 800m champion Halimah Nakaayi and Winnie Nanyondo will hope to pose a threat over the two-lap race as will steeplechaser Peruth Chemutai who impressed with a fifth-place finish at the Doha World Championships in 2019.

A total 21 athletes have already made the grade for Tokyo with 19 of these from athletics and more expected to make the grade. The others are US-based rower Noble Kathleen and Bombers’ skipper Shadir Musa.

There is a window for boxers to join Musa to Tokyo in case they beat the tough odds at the qualifying event in Paris, France in June.

Similarly, the Rugby Cranes 7s too have a chance to feature at another global championship in case they advance past the qualifier from June 19-20 in another French Municipality of Monaco.



Afrobasket

Uganda’s senior men’s basketball team - the Silverbacks - are win away from reaching the grand stage of the game on the continent.

Silverbacks travel back to Egypt to face the hosts, Cape Verde and Morocco in the last round of the qualification phase from February 19-21.

Should they get one more victory, they will have a slot at the 16-nation event from August 24 - September 5 in Kigali, Rwanda. This will be the 30th edition of the men’s basketball continental championship of Africa.

Chan finals

Before Kigali or Tokyo, the country’s attention first turns to the Uganda Cranes at the fifth straight Africa Nations Championship (Chan) finals in Cameroon beginning January 16. Seeking to make it out of the group for the first time, the Cranes face defending champions Morocco, Rwanda and Togo in Group C.

This is coach Johnny McKinstry’s biggest job since taking over in 2019.

Cricketers’ campaign

Uganda would have hosted the second round of the ICC World Cup Challenge League B last August but the coronavirus pandemic deterred those plans.

Now the Cricket Cranes - will face five others Kenya, Hong Kong, Italy, Bermuda and hosts Jersey from September 1-14. The Cranes lead the pool with 10 points in the route to the ODI 2023 World Cup and new South African coach Laurence Mahatlane will have his work cut out.

Afcon U17 and Afcon U20

Uganda capped a perfect 2020 by qualifying for two underage football competitions; the U17 and U20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). Now the U17 side - the Cubs - will return to the championship for a second time in a row in Morocco come July. Prior, the U20 national side will play at the finals from February 14 - March 4 in Mauritania. Uganda featured at the preliminary round of this showpiece in 1985 and 1987.

Men to Olympics

Athletics: Ronald Musagala (1500), Albert Chemutai (3000m steeplechase),Stephen Kissa (5000m), Joshua Cheptegei (10000m), Abdallah Mande (10000m), Fred Musobo,Stephen Kiprotich, Solomon Mutai, Filex Chemonges, Geoffrey Kusuro, Jackson Kiprop & Robert Chemonges (all Marathon)*

Boxing: Musa Shadir Bwogi (67kg)

