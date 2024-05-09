Infinix matches to Cheptegei’s speed for children’s education

MBALE. Global long-distance running star Joshua Cheptegei’s body has constructed plenty of endurance over the years.

But, the addition of speed after the Rio 2016 Olympics is what turned him into a world beater. Cheptegei is now the fastest man ever alive to ever run the 5000m and 10000m races.

The three-time reigning world 10000m champion Cheptegei’s speed is continuing to transform his community in Kapchorwa.

Through his organization - the Joshua Cheptegei Foundation (Jocdef), Cheptegei and Infinix Mobile announced a partnership this week that seeks to transform the education experience in Kapchorwa.

Cheptegei shows off his new phone.

Leveraging on Cheptegei’s speed, Infinix launched a ground-breaking Note 40 Series smartphone in Mbale. “We have come up to partner with Joshua Cheptegei, the man that has broken all sorts of records,” stated Infinix Uganda’s marketing and branding officer Isabel Ainembabazi.

“His persistence in speed matches up with what the Note 40 Series can do in terms of charging. This smartphone can charge from 1 to 50 percent in just eight minutes. We know that time is of essence and before your morning coffee is ready, your phone is giving you a 50 percent charge,” Ainembabazi explained.

“Joshua is all about speed. Looking at the Note 40 Series, we are going to push the charging speed versus Joshua’s speed to run on the track.”

“For me as an athlete, time is of an essence. The hard training, hard drills, but I would just need a phone that would resonate with my experience,” said Cheptegei.

“Here comes an opportunity with Infinix that is almost as fast as I am over the two-mile. This is helping us to break barriers because training these days, you have to use your phone to check with training, your coach, and your nutritionists,” he added.

His ambassadorial role aside, the partnership is further extending to Jocdef through the Joshua Cheptegei Junior School where Infinix is set to install technological accessories.

“We are an innovative technology brand and want to bring more. We sell phones but also care about Ugandans. Children are the future of this country,” said Infinix’s marketing director Alex Liu said.

The plan will involve installing laptops in the new school library, built through a grant Jocdef secured from the Japanese Embassy after Cheptegei won 5000m gold and 10000m silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“We are going to support his school with laptops. We know it’s a running community so we will provide smart watches. This is not just to Joshua but to the little kids,” Ainembabazi added.

Cheptegei (R) signs as his manager Timothy Masaba looks on.

The library at Cheptegei’s school is open to the Kapchorwa community and the impact is expected to be wider.

It is now under 80 days before the Paris Olympics and Cheptegei insists that his performances amplify the value of relationships with partners.

Cheptegei says winning the 10000m gold in the French capital on August 2 could go a long way in further improving his community.

Jocdef’s projects in Kapchorwa and Sebei region cover education with the school, talent identification and tackle climate change through cleaner energy programs with TotalEnergies.

Jocdef also pushes for sports tourism through the Elgon Half-Marathon supported by United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Curre Sports Safaris among other partners.

Aside from the fight against female genital mutilation, there are grand plans by Jocdef to tackle health challenges in Kapchorwa.

ABOUT JOCDEF

Goal: Transform communities using the tool of sport

Director: Joshua Cheptegei

School Project: Joshua Cheptegei Junior School

Athletics Project: Jocdef Athletics Club

Athletics Events: Elgon Half-Marathon, Cheptegei Christmas Kids Run

Pupils: 700

Education Scholarships: 61

Junior Runners: 72

Partners: Infinix, TotalEnergies, UNDP, MTN, Curre Sport Safaris

CHEPTEGEI AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: September 12, 1996

Major Races: 5000m, 10000m

Personal Bests: 5000m (12:35.36), 10000m (26:11.00), 21km (59:21)

Coach: Addy Ruiter

Manager: Jurrie van der Velden

Kit Sponsor: Nike

CHEPTEGEI IN 2024

Mar 30: World X-Country (6th, 28:24)

Mar 16: Laredo 10K (2nd, 25:53)

CHEPTEGEI IN 2023

Dec 3: Valencia Marathon (37th, 2:08:59)

Aug 20: Budapest Worlds 10000m Final (1st, 27:51.42)

June 30: Lausanne DL (2nd, 12:41.61)

Jun 2: Florence DL (4th, 12:53.81)

Mar 19: New York Half-Marathon (2nd, 1:02:09)

Feb 18: World X-Country (3rd, 29:37)

CHEPTEGEI IN 2022

Dec 31: NN San Silvestre 10K (1st, 27:09)

Jul 24: Oregon Worlds 5000m Final (9th, 13:13.12)

Jul 21: Oregon Worlds 5000m Heat 1 (4th, 13:24.47)

Jul 17: Oregon Worlds 10000m Final (1st, 27:27.43)

May 27: Prefontaine Classic 5000m (1st, 12:57.99)

Mar 6: Cannes 10K (1st, 26:49)

CHEPTEGEI AT MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

2014 World Junior Champs: 4th, 5000m (13:32.84)

2014 World Junior Champs: 1st, 10000m (28:32.86)

2014 African Champs: DNF, 10000m (DNF)

2015 African Junior Champs: 1st, 10000m (29:58.70)

2015 World Champs Beijing: 9th, 10000m (27:48.89)

2016 Olympic Games Rio: 8th, 5000m (13:09.17)

2016 Olympic Games Rio: 6th, 10000m (27:10.06)

2017 World Cross-country: 30th, Senior race (30:08)

2017 World Champs London: 2nd, 10000m (26:49.94)

2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Coast: 1st, 5000m (13:50.83)

2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Coast: 1st, 10000m (27:19.62)

2019 World Cross-country Champs: 1st, 10km (31:40)

2019 World Champs Doha: 1st, 10000m (26:48.36)

2020 World Half-Marathon Champs: 4th (Men’s 21km)

2020 Tokyo Olympics: 2nd, 10000m (27:43.63)

2020 Tokyo Olympics: 1st, 5000m (12:58.15)

2022 World Champs Oregon: 1st, 10000m (27:27.43)

2023 World Cross-country Champs: 3rd, 10km (29:37)

2022 World Champs Oregon: 9th, 5000m (13:13.12)

2023 World Champs Budapest: 1st, 10000m (27:51.42)