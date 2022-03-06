Kipchoge wins Tokyo marathon in fourth-fastest time in history

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge celebrates his win after finishing the men's category in the Tokyo Marathon 2021 in Tokyo on March 6, 2022. PHOTO/AFP
 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kipchoge was making his Tokyo debut in one the six major marathons alongside New York, Berlin, Chicago, London and Boston.

Kenya's double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge said he would aim for "one thing at a time" after narrowly failing to beat his own world record in a dominating performance at the Tokyo marathon on Sunday.

