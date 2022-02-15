Legend Kiproctich joins NCS board

Athletics legend Stephen Kiprotich

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • The appointment of the 2012 Olympic champion to the 11-member council that regulates sport in Uganda was communicated on Tuesday.
  • Kiprotich won marathon Gold in London, Uganda’s first since 1972. He would go on to clinch World Athletics Championships Gold in Moscow a year late

Athletics legend Stephen Kiprotich has been appointed a member of the council of the National Council of Sports (NCS).

