Osaka podium seals Kissa’s ticket to Olympics

Stephen Kissa once again missed a victory at a city marathon. However, the events of Sunday were unexpectedly beyond his control after heavy rain deterred a smooth sail during the Osaka Marathon in Japan.

But, the Ugandan elite long-distance runner still enjoyed the challenge despite only falling short of victory with a second place finish in Japan’s third-most populous city.

The national record holder Kissa clocked a time of two hours, six minutes and 22 seconds, finishing just four seconds behind the winner Kiyoto Hirabayashi of Japan.

“It was a good race. Tough conditions: rain, cold five degrees Celsius and moderate wind. He kept running focused,” said Kissa’s coach Addy Ruiter.

“He ran well. Five degrees and rain all the way is very difficult during a marathon,” admitted his manager Jurrie van der Velden.

The primary focus was a quick sub-2:06h and cap it with a victory as well. Kissa has previously missed victories in his past four 42km races since 2022 but in Osaka, it wasn't down to an individual blow.

“You will mostly have a surprise winner like they did,” Jurrie explained the conditions in Osaka. “But he fought and hung on, not giving up. Mentally, a very difficult but strong race and a very good prep before the Olympics,” he added.

Kissa had already qualified for the Paris Olympics but his finish now ranks him second best behind his compatriot Victor Kiplangat in quest for Uganda’s three available marathon tickets to France.

Kissa controlled the race in the opening stages, leading at 20km with a split time of 59 minutes and 25 seconds and still led the front pack by a second at halfway stage, clock reading 1:02:46.

The Ugandan shared the lead with the 21-year-old Hirabayashi after the latter broke away at 32km and only Kissa had heeded to that call. They exchanged the lead and with 800m left, Hirabayashi sped off and created the final gap for victory.

Kissa knows that a perfect preparation will set him up finely against a classic field comprising the Kenyan legend Eliud Kipchoge at the Paris Games come August.

OSAKA MARATHON

MEN’S 42KM RESULT

1 Kiyoto Hirabayashi (JPN) 2:06:18

2 Stephen Kissa (UGA) 2:06:22

3 Naoki Koyama (JPN) 2:06:33

4 Yuya Yoshida (JPN) 2:06:37

5 Daisuke Doi (JPN) 2:06:54

6 Tatsuya Maruyama (JPN) 2:07:52

7 Kemal Fusen (ETH) 2:08:00

8 Kipkemoi Kiprono (KEN) 2:08:02

ROAD TO PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS - UGANDAN MARATHONERS

1 Victor Kiplangat (Osaka Marathon, 2nd, 2:06:03 on Feb 26, 2023)

2 Stephen Kissa (Osaka Marathon, 2nd, 2:06:22, Feb 25, 2024)

3 Andrew Kwemoi (Milan Marathon, 1st, 2:07:14 on Apr 2, 2023)

4 Solomon Mutai (Venice Marathon, 1st, 2:07:41, Oct 22, 2023)

Entry Standard: 2:08:10, Qualifying window: Nov 1, 2022 - Apr 30, 2024

KISSA AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Stephen Kissa

Date of birth: Dec 1, 1988

Major Events: Half-Marathon, Marathon

Personal Bests: 58:56 (21km), 2:04:48 (42km)

Coach: Addy Ruiter

Manager: Jurrie van der Velden

KISSA OVER 42KM

Apr 24, 2022: Hamburg Marathon, 4th (2:04:48)

Oct 9, 2022: Chicago Marathon, 21st (2:13:16)

Mar 5, 2023: Tokyo Marathon, 11th (2:07:16)

Aug 27, 2023: Budapest World Champs, 5th (2:10:22)