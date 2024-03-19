Paris stage awaits Ugandan athletes

The clock is ticking down fast to the Paris 2024 Olympics. There are 130 days left before the world gathers in the French capital to compete for iconic medals over 32 disciplines.





Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) is in its final preparations of setting up a team to feature, all fueled by three medals won at the previous Tokyo 2020 Games in Japan three years ago.





UOC and the French Embassy in Uganda have kept in tandem for nearly half-a-decade and as the Paris Games come close, the latter is running a series of global pre-Olympics programs.





Last week, the French diplomatic core conducted a passing the Games’ baton in a symbolic race, a build-up involving 140 French embassies and consulates are around the world.





“Symbolically from the distance, we got the baton from the French Embassy in the Seychelles and we will pass it on to the French embassies in Mozambique and in Namibia,” said French Ambassador to Uganda H.E Xavier Sticker during the outdoor event held at Legends in Kampala.





The occasion featured UOC officials president Dr. Donald Rukare and general secretary Beatrice Ayikoru, reigning 3000m steeplechase champion Peruth Chemutai and pupils of the French International School of Uganda (Fisu) who featured in the baton exchange.





“We are happy to be associating with the French School of Uganda and the Embassy of France. This is a worldwide event to commemorate the Paris Olympics, having a few events; Uganda, Mozambique, Namibia where the kids are engaging with the baton and the relay,” stated Rukare.





“Paris is ready and looking forward to you, the Ugandan athletes, Olympic Committee and sports family that will come,” said Sticker before explaining the participation of the pupils.





“They are our future and the future of sports and the future, I hope, of that Olympic spirit of inclusiveness, peace and friendly relations of all nations,” he added.

French Ambassador to Uganda Xavier Sticker during the relay with pupils of the French School of Uganda at Legends. COURTESY PHOTO

The baton relay also happened at the skate park in Kitintale where the French Embassy has supported skateboarders and break dancers in the build-up to the Paris 2024 Games.





To cement the spirit of Olympism, Sticker launched a room named after Uganda’s first-ever female Olympic medalist Chemutai at Fisu.“It’s nice to name after me, I am so happy,” said Chemutai after the inauguration.





“We are very proud to have a Ugandan champion named after a class at this school,” remarked Fisu headmaster Christophe Rauscher. About 16 athletes have qualified for the Paris Games in three disciplines; athletics, cycling and rowing.





Rukare and Ayikoru believe a handful of competitors could come from other disciplines like badminton, boxing, rugby 7s, swimming and weightlifting if they are to meet a target of 25 representatives.





Davis Niyoyita, who bagged bronze and two silver medals in the men’s 55kg category at the ongoing African Games in Ghana, leads the weightlifters’ conversation.





And so, does Husnah Kobugabe, Gladys Mbabazi and Fadillah Shamika who also medalled in badminton in Accra.



2024 OLYMPICS NOTEBOOK

Host city: Paris, France

City Hosting: 3rd (1900, 1924, 2024)

Motto: Ouvrons grand les Jeux (Games wide open)

Athletes: 10,500

Events: 329 in 32 sports

Dates: Jul 26 - Aug 11, 2024

Opening Ceremony: Jardins du Trocadéro and the Seine

Closing Ceremony: Stade de France

TEAM UGANDA TO PARIS 2024 GAMES

Athletics: Jacob Kiplimo (5000m & 10000m), Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa and Andrew Rotich Kwemoi (All Marathon), Halimah Nakaayi (800m), Winnie Nanyondo (1500m), Sarah Chelangat (5000m & 10000m), Joy Cheptoyek (5000m & 10000m), Peruth Chemutai (3000m steeplechase)

Cycling: Charles Kagimu (Men’s Road Race)

Rowing: Kathleen Grace Noble (Women’s Single Sculls)

Pending Disciplines: Badminton, Boxing, Rugby, Swimming, Weightlifting