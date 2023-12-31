Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat stabbed to death in Kenya

Athletics fraternity has once again suffered another blow after an international athlete was killed in Kenya's Kimumu in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Sunday night.

The 2008 World Junior 3,000m steeplechase silver medalist Benjamin Kiplagat, who represents Uganda was found murdered along the road on his way home situated in Kimumu.

According to the Moiben Sub-county police commandant Stephen Okal, they received a message from the public that an accident had occurred and the officers visited the scene at about 5am on Sunday.

Upon scrutiny, the officers found that there was a man lying at the driver’s seat and he had been stabbed in his chest and had a deep cut on his neck, noting that the vehicle hit the motorcycle which is believed the owners used to block him before committing the crime and fleeing.

“We are still investigating the incident to ascertain what really happened but what we can confirm is that the man found dead is an international athlete called Benjamin Kiplagat,” said Okal.

Kiplagat, who hails from Marakwet East, has been training in Eldoret and its environ before heading to Uganda to compete in various competitions.

Friends of Kenyan-born Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat, who was found dead inside his car at Kimumu estate in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on Saturday night, view a motorbike that is suspected to have been used by his assailants, and was found at the scene at Ainabtich Police Station in the county where they incident was reported on December 31, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He has represented Uganda at various international sports events, including the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India where he finished fourth missing the podium narrowly, the 2011 World Championships Daegu, South Korea where he finished in 10th position and the 2012 Olympic Games in London, United Kingdom where he reached semifinals.