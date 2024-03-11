Women’s Day: A Run to women's wellbeing

As the rest of the country commemorated the International Women’s Day in the Eastern district of Katakwi last Friday, a section of other Ugandans and well wishers hit the road for women’s wellbeing in Kampala.

The atmosphere was that of family and camaraderie as close to 150 participants including women, men, boys and girls set off from Bushpig Restaurant at Acacia Avenue and around Kololo and surrounding areas to celebrate women.

Dr. Rose Nanyonga of Clarke University led the runners on the day that also included Buganda Kingdom’s Prince David Wasajja, who was at his best relaxed self as he took pictures with excited participants.

Distances included 16km, 10km and 5km, with children running or walking 3km.

“We are using this run to support Mercy Line - an NGO that makes and distributes reusable pads to girls in Buikwe, Iganga and neighbouring districts, as well as trains them to make their own pads,” Fiona Ssozi, one of the organisers, told the Daily Monitor.

The goal of the event, which was organised by Activate Uganda, was to also “educate and encourage women to adopt and maintain a goal-achieving, safety-conscious active lifestyle,” supplemented Maren Hald Bjorgum, also part of the organisers.

The event largely brought together women and their support networks to run and engage in candid discussions on women runners wellness, experiences, techniques, lessons, inhibitions, fears, biases, and misconceptions.

Women’s Day Run

140: Signed up to run physically

121: Ran physically