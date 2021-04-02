Aden, Mugerwa join Titans renaissance

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

When KIU Titans defeated Warriors 3-1 in the semifinals to make their first ever appearance in the National Basketball League (NBL) finals in 2017, Samuel Agutu, Denis Balungu and Oscar Muge were all in green.

The trio said their goodbyes to the Kansanga outfit in search of the proverbial greener pastures. Agutu joined Betway Power, Balungu followed him there while Muge moved to JKL Dolphins.

The latter and JKL parted ways after he reported the team to the federation for nonpayment during the lockdown. The three are back in Kansanga and ready to help the Titans to that elusive league title.

The Titans have gone all out in preparing for the season and their latest acquisitions suggest they want to win.

For head coach Brian Wathum, competing has always been in the Titans’ DNA but winning the title is what is on his mind now.

“We have always competed but we need to win,” Wathum said. “We have got players back and they know the culture of the club.”

Faisal Aden and Stanley Mugerwa are the latest additions and alongside the returning trio will be expected to challenge for the title.

After playing for Kenya Ports Authority at the 2019 Basketball Africa League qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda, Faisal Aden reminded the world what he is capable of when he chooses to play.

He scored 20 points, picked eight rebounds and recorded four assists as KPA beat highly fancied Ferroviaro de Maputo of Mozambique and left everyone nodding in approval.

The Somali international has been criticized of failing to manage himself and turning into a wasted talent of sorts.

The fall from top level basketball in the US has now landed the guard in Uganda via Kenya and Rwanda.

He is expected to feature for KIU when they face Namuwongo Blazers today and City Oilers on Easter Monday in friendly games.

