City Oilers kick BAL door open

Finally, Uganda will be represented at the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

City Oilers kicked the door open on third attempt to get in and will be among the 12 teams when the tournament returns next year.

They defeated Burundi’s Urunani 71-62 in the third place playoff Ellis Park Arena, Johanesburg on Sunday to book their slot.

The Ugandan champions had fallen to Cape Town Tigers in the semifinals on Saturday and needed Germain Roebuck’s game high 20 points to seal the deal.

Oilers took the first quarter 17-12 but Urunani clawed back into the tie by getting the second 14-10.

The eight time Ugandan champions edged the closely contested third and fourth frames 19-14 and 25-22.

Falando Cortez Jones had a game of his life in the semis, going for 40 points but was in foul trouble for the alongside Ngor Barnaba.

The latter got 12 points and had to come on in the fourth frame and hit timely baskets as Oilers broke away. Jones, on the other hand, was limited to just eight points.

Fayed Baale added another 12 points for Mandy Juruni’s troops.

Oilers had started the last round of qualifiers with group wins over COSPN, Matero Magic and Ferroviario Beira to top Group B.

Defeat by Cape Town Tigers set up an East African affair between Oilers and Urunani at it was the Ugandan side that came out on top.



Basketball Africa League Qualifiers

Elite 16

Third Place Playoff

Urunani 62-71 City Oilers