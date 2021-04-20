Early crisis for Power

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

Rebuilding snag: The five-time champions, who are rebuilding after years in decline, were pummelled 91-66 by KIU Titans on opening day of the National Basketball League season on Saturday before tamely falling 91-79 to unfancied Ndejje Angels on Sunday.

The rebuilding at Betway Power is expected to take some time before the team can compete at the top level but starting the season with back-to-back losses is a cause for concern to hed coach Arnold Lando.

The loss to KIU might have been predicted before tip off but Ndejje is one of the sides Power was expected to beat.

Ndejje lost two of their key players Salim Kisilu and Guthier Badhera to Power and are relying on young talent.

Lando is concerned about the two losses but remains confident it’s a matter of time before his side get off the mark.

“We just had a tough start. Our front court execution wasn’t on point,” Lando told Daily Monitor.

“We gave out a lot of second chances in both games and our defense was terrible,” he added.

Achilles in front court

The problems for Lando and his charges start with the inexperienced front court. Patrick Seduge, Kisulu and Adnan Kabuye are the options to complement veteran Isaac Afidra and Brian Sivachi.

Saidi Amisi was expected to fill the void left after the overhaul saw Geoffrey Soro, Philip Ameny and Sulaiman Bbale out of the door.

The big man trained with the club but is said to have returned to DR Congo following disagreements with Power management over payment.

Kisulu registered 19 points and 6 rebounds against KIU in a game Power were out-rebounded 41-58.

Power have thrived on quick transition offence over the years and that can only work with good rebounding numbers.

“The players are getting to understand each other and we’ll improve gradually,” Lando said.

The next challenge for Lando’s charges is a clash with JKL Dolphins.

FUBA Basketball league

Sunday results

Nabisunsa 40-91 Stormers

UPDF 74-60 JKL Dolphins

Angels 46-76 Lady Canons

UCU Canons 66-55 Falcons

Ndejje 91-79 Power



