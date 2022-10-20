Fuba launch Lower Division Friday night basketball

With the National Basketball League out of the way, focus for basketball lovers will turn to what is happening in the Division One and Division Two. The two competitions are still ongoing and the playoffs are in sight for some of the top clubs.

Fuba have now moved to introduce Friday night games as a way of giving the lower division more mileage and also keeping the basketball crowd engaged.

The recently concluded NBL finals attracted the biggest crowd basketball has seen and Fuba are hoping to have those numbers return to the Lugogo Indoor Stadium for lower division action.

“It is all about inclusion and teams getting that feel of playing Friday night basketball,” Fuba General Secretary Hudson Ssegamwenge told Daily Monitor.

Most of the lower division action has been played at YMCA in Wandegeya, KIU court and Entebbe.

The introduction of Friday games and using Lugogo are expected to see games attract bigger crowds.

“We are trying to lure more fans to come watch lower division games. It will also help us in trying to pitch for more sponsorship for the league,” Ssegamwenge added.

The federation also expects games to be covered on live television as a way of reaching more people out there.

Games have been streaming on the federation YouTube channel in the past but the idea of TV is one expected to take the league to a whole new level.

Tonight’s action will see a top of the table clash in Division One with log topping Livingstone facing second placed Kampala Rockets.

Livingstone, on a 20-4, are on course to finishing top at the end of the regular season and a win tonight will create a cushion.

The Rockets have an 18-5 record and remain the biggest threat to Livingstone’s top spot.

Fifth placed Miracle Eagles (15-9) will face Entebbe Knight Riders in the first game of the evening. The Riders lie eighth on the log with a 13-10 record.

Fuba Lower Divisions Basketball

Playing Friday at Lugogo)

Riders vs. Miracle -7pm

Livingstone vs. Rockets -9pm