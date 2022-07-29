Power dare Blazers in NBL

The past few days have been dominated by social media banter between five-time National Basketball League Winners Power and newly promoted Namuwongo Blazers.

Power started the fire by insinuating that Blazers big man Saidi Amisi will not get the opportunity to apply his trademark canoeing celebration.

In response, the Blazers emphasized that they had played all their big games of the regular season.

“Who said a canoe with strong paddles can sink,” Blazers twitter admin quoted the tweet from Power on Wednesday.

The two sides face off at Lugogo tonight with the Blazers targeting ending the regular season top of the log.

Power-ful message

Their 16-4 record has them in fifth place on the log at the moment while Power, on a 14-7 run, are third having played two games more.

Not many have paid attention to Power or regarded them as serious contenders this campaign but Bernice Ankunda’s charges are going about their business and believe they are good enough to challenge any team.

But by falling 65-77 to KIU Titans last Sunday, Power only emphasized the struggles they have face against any descent opposition this season.

Ankunda’s charges will be the obvious underdogs tonight.

“We have prepared as usual but with more focus this time round,” forward Nasser Guddi told Monitor ahead of the game.

“We need the win,” he added.

Blazers defeated UCU Canons last Friday to register their ninth straight victory and seem to have picked momentum at the right time.

Stephen Nyeko’s charges are on course to finish top of the log and tonight’s fixture is one of those expected to provide a tough test.

National Basketball League

Today’s fixtures

W: Angels vs. Miracle, 7pm

M: Nam Blazers vs. Power, 9pm