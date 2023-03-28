Rezlife next in Oilers’ firing range

City Oilers’ start to the new National Basketball League has reminded everyone that there is no room for complacency despite winning the last eight titles.

Mandy Juruni’s charges maintained their 100% record with a 72-54 win over KCCA Panthers on Sunday.

It was not a blowout like was the case in the first two games, a 67-51 win over KIU Titans in the opener and a 106-49 pummelling of five-time champions Dmark Power.

KCCA were competitive and gave the champions a test but, in the end, lacked the quality to go the entire distance, eventually overpowered in the fourth quarter as Oilers improved to a 3-0 record to stay on top of the log.

Wednesday’s opponents are Rezlife, a newly promoted side lying eighth on the 12-team log, mainly because they have played a game more than JKL Dolphins, UCU Canons, Kampala Rockets and Our Savior.

The difference between the two sides is like night and day. One is chasing a ninth straight championship, while the other will be happy with staying in the top division at the end of the regular season.

It is a David vs. Goliath affair, but with Goliath heavily armed, it is unlikely there will be any miracles for David, as was the case in the Bible.

“We are going to fight,” Rezlife head coach Daniel Juuko, who won eight titles with Oilers as a player, told Daily Monitor.

“It (Oilers) is the best team in the country, no doubt. We are going to try and stop them from running at us,” he added.

Titus Lual, Fayed Baale and Michael Ngut have all started the season like they have been in Oilers since its inception.

Baale and Ngut have been doing the damage from beyond the arc. The former UCU Canons guard went six for 10 from downtown against Power, while Ngut only played the second half and still recorded 13 points.

Lual is averaging 20 points and 14 rebounds after three games.

Micheal Othieno is the most experienced player on the Rezlife roster and will have to be on top of his game in encounters like tonight.

His fouling out against Power saw the team throw the game away down the stretch to lose the opener.

Against the Oilers, there will be no room for error.

The main focus for Juruni and his troops is on the Basketball Africa League and with players fighting to nail a spot on the final roster, everyone seems to be in the mood, in every game.

“ We are preparing for BAL and training is intense,” Juruni said.

“The players know the type of competition (BAL) we are facing so they are working hard to be better,” he added.

Oilers’ BAL journey will start on April 26 in Cairo, Egypt but before getting to the bigger fish, there are smaller ones to catch back home.

National Basketball League

Playing Wednesday (Lugogo)

Rezlife vs. City Oilers -6.30pm