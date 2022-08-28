Win or go home for Power

Power assistant coach Lewis Dingo was surprised to see Francis Kasinde with a bandaged right hand on Friday. The forward was in the game plan for the team’s National Basketball League Playoffs opener with KIU Titans but was involved in a motorcycle (bodaboda) accident that ruled him out.

“Of course, I had him (Kasinde) in my plans,” Dingo told Daily Monitor after the team’s 68-59 loss in game one of the quarterfinal series.

If Power’s chances were slim before Friday’s opener, they got even slimmer with the loss of Kasinde. The five-time champions simply had no answers for Tusker Lite Player of the Game Isaiah Mabeny, who shot five of 13 from downtown to inflict the biggest damage on the night.

The South Sudanese guard got 19 points and five rebounds on the night as the Titans shot 10 of 36 from distance to take charge of the series.

Power struggled for offense on the night. Innocent Ochera, the league’s top scorer, struggled to get going and only converted two of his eight attempts from beyond the arc.

Isaac Afidra connected from range for Power’s other triple on the night as the team shot a dismal three of 35 from three-point range.

Julius Lutwama’s charges punished Power by scoring 25 points off turnovers.

Henry Okoth contributed 15 points and six rebounds while Fidel Okoth got 11 points and eight rebounds for the Titans. Ochera and Geoffrey Soro scored 12 apiece in Power’s losing effort.

To avoid a sweep, Power must win today’s clash to force a decider but on the other side, the Titans will be looking to reserve energy for the next series by sealing the deal now.

Angels fly

The first upset of the playoffs came in the very first game with Angels defeating 2014 champions KCCA Leopards 70-61 to take game one.

Elizabeth Akol, Stella Maris Lunkuse and Catherine Amugusut scored 21, 20 and 13 respectively for Angels to leave Ali Mavita’s Leopards in a spot of bother.

For KCCA, only Martha Soigi, who came off the bench, managed to score in double figures (12).

Emmanuel Ateng and Angels can seal the deal and qualify for the semis with victory in today’s clash.





National Basketball League Playoffs

Friday results

KCCA 61-70 Angels (Angels lead 1-0)

KIU Titans 68-59 Power (KIU lead 1-0)

Playing Sunday (Lugogo)

Angels vs. KCCA -4pm