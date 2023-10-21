African body mourns fallen boxer

The African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) has joined the Ugandan boxing family in mourning youth boxer Charles Kalibbala, aka Bala Geko, who was announced dead Wednesday.

“Dear Mr President,” wrote the AFBC interim president Azania Siena Omo-Agege to Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi in a letter dated October 19. “If (sic) is with great dismay and deep emotion that we learned of the death of the young Ugandan boxer named BALA GEKO. In this sad and painful circumstance, the entire family of African boxing joins me in presenting our sincere condolences to you as well as to the family of the deceased who has been so hard hit. May the Almighty God receives (sic) his soul in peace.”

Bala, a product of Matugga Boxing Club, was one of the outstanding youngsters of the Uganda Boxing Champions League, thanks to his fighting spirit, trash talk and outstanding haircut.

In the league’s first season last year he defeated David Asaba 4-1 and 5-0 in the rematch but he is most remembered for his bantamweight duels against the unbeatable Ibrahim Khemisi of Mutajjazi Boxing Club.

Solomon Geko, a national super heavyweight champion, who adopted the boy after his mother’s death, said the deceased’s girlfriend called him on Tuesday, inquiring about his whereabouts.

“We searched at police stations in vain until one suggested Mulago Hospital. Unfortunately, it was too late. He was already dead,” Geko told Sunday Monitor.

Geko added that Bala was reportedly injured in a motor accident Saturday morning, October 14. He was rushed to Mulago Hospital in a dangerous state, and died Monday October 16.

“He didn’t have identification, so we couldn’t know his whereabouts.”

Bala was 19. Survived by a three-month old daughter, he was buried in Kinoni, Masaka on Friday.