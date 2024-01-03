After pro debut on father's memorial Zebra won't turn back

If you thought Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Jr still needs more time to master the craft of amateur boxing, he thinks otherwise. And as the song to his ring walk for his professional debut played, "there's no turning back."

Many factors inspired this decision. Often, the boy who only started serious boxing in late 2021, has said he should be at a higher level. He wants to make up for what he missed while pursuing his university degree as his age mates broke sweat in the gym. He could be young. But his ambitions to emulate or even supercede his fallen father's legacy make him feel time-barred.

Walking into the ring, where he battered Tanzanian veteran

Alibaba Ramathan Tarimo in round one, was eye-catching. A walk round the Lugogo Hockey Ground, with candles lit in memory of Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Sr, who was gunned by state operatives near his home and gym in Bwaise on December 29, 2020. The bonfires, the noise, the silence, the movements, and simulations by Wembly Mo Foundation, as we see in Greek mythology movies, and daring acrobatics, were well choreographed.

Nothing was accidental. Zebra, aka Mando Jr, could have chosen any other memorial song. But he chose Hate Me Now by Nas, with lines like "Looks like the death of me now

But you know, there's no turning back now

This is what makes me, this is what I am

You can hate me now, but I won't stop now. Cause I can't stop now, you can hate me now."

It was a message to his doubters, some 'haters' who he will not let shape his destiny.

Yet Zebra was overwhelmed by the love, if the turnup is yardstick for success.



The hockey pitch is vast and many estimated that the numbers could fill two Lugogo Indoor Arenas.

"I'm really happy for this turnup to celebrate Isaac Zebra Ssenyange, who was a boxer, coach, administrator. We have been doing it every year since his death, but this time it's 100 times bigger," Zebra said, with his trademark smile that reminds you of his father.

"We want to do it every year. But we also need to do other activities to fund the gym."

The first of 10 undercards came at 9:50pm, two hours past the designated start time. Zebra admitted that the build-up was such a task. "Our partners (Big Bang Promotions) are based in Dubai so, the coordination was a bit hard, hence the delays. Next time we promise better."

Festus Omondi, Badru Lusambya, Farouk Daku, Solomon Bogerere, Abdul Tebazaalwa, Raymond Ssentongo, were among the ringside witnesses who coexisted with the fallen Zebra.

"Forget about all this (fanfare) and focus on the fight," US-based Sharif Bogere, assisted by Europe-based Nasser BukenyaBukenya, told Zebra in his corner.

And he focused, unleashing his thunderous left hooks and occasional rights that shook the lanky Tarimo, old enough to be his father. The 46-year-old super welterweight was lucky not to fall, but after the first break, he gave up, conceding a technical knockout, his 18th defeat after 15 victories.

"The little time I have worked with Sharif made me feel like I am in Las Vegas, with the Mayweather camp. Even yesterday I worked with Andaman Daku and got that European feeling. It's good. It's different," Zebra said, before promising pro 10 bouts in 2024 across the world.

"It's a good start: one win, one KO, journey to the world championship."

Before the fight, Zebra's mother thanked all for making her husband's memorial a success and "for loving Mando's family. We can't thank you enough."

Gideon Kabanda, a close family friend, said: "Isaac fights often in the league. And I know you have come here because you loved his father. Thank you for all the support. Let's keep that Mando spirit."