Batantu sees Zebra as future world champ

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Jr will return to Yas Links Golf Course, Abu Dhabi against another Egyptian Ramy Mahdi for his third professional bout Saturday, but his commitment and progress are already drawing huge career predictions from his enablers.

For the last two weeks, Zebra has been training at Round 10 Gym in Dubai by the gifted hands of Musa Batantu, a Ugandan trainer making serious inroads into fighting business.

Interestingly, the most memorable fight in Batantu's short professional career was his debut, against Zebra's father. He was disqualified and until Zebra Sr's brutal death in late 2020, there were always possibilities of a rematch.

But fate dictated otherwise, and now Batantu is helping his former opponent's son supersede his father's greatness.

“It’s a treasure coaching Isaac. He is like a son to me; because we come a long way. Isaac is a good boxer, I see a world champion in the making. Ugandans should watch him,” Batantu said in an interview with Vibes Ug.

The feeling is mutual. "Batantu is kind of an uncle to me; our story goes way back when we were kids," Zebra said.

“I am surrounded by greatness. And Dubai feels like home. Big Bang Promotions, fellow boxers like Inno Lee, the Hitman, and everyone at Round 10. Our goal is becoming world champions, but we shall take one fight at a time."

In his second pro fight on January 13, Zebra knocked out Egyptian Ibrahem Kandel in the first round of their super welterweight duel.

“Last time, I knocked out an Egyptian and I heard that when he returned home he brought this one to avenge his defeat. But I promise you I am gonna knock this one out, as well," Zebra, who looked in very good shape, vowed.

"This time we have come a little earlier to prepare better."

Magdi has won three, lost two and drawn one of his pro fights, with his last fight a draw against Ahmed Hendy in March 2023.

Zebra only made his professional debut December 29, 2023, exactly three years after his father's brutal murder by security operatives. Now two months later, he is going for his third fight.

He attributes such progress to the overwhelming support by Ugandans. “I don’t want to mention names but Ugandans have been good to me since my father’s death. And when I decided to carry on his boxing legacy," Zebra said.

Ugandans, mostly those based in the Emirates, have a habit of flying to venues whenever Ugandan fighters are on the cards.

"Those who come and watch my fights, even those who reach out through a message of support mean a lot to me."

“I call upon the fans to come in even bigger numbers because this time it’s gonna be massive. We can’t say we shall knock him out in which round. We shall strike whenever we see the opportunity. There’s no bad win.



“We have many good fighters in the stable but for now let’s focus on Isaac. One at a time.”