Boxing Champions League: Okello plotting for Paris Olympics

After missing out on the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham – the biggest amateur boxing event this year – you would expect a fighter to relax. But Ronald Okello keeps working hard for even bigger aspirations – the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The middleweight travelled 332km by bus with his coach from Gulu but that did not stop him from defeating his namesake Dennis Okello in convincing fashion Saturday night.

The battle of the Okellos during Week 15 of the Uganda Boxing Champions League thrilled the crowds who enjoyed the spacious ambience at the Kamwokya Community Sports Centre as both fighters exhibited will, power and some skills, as if much was at stake.

At the end of the day, Ronald took the victory after landing the most quality and solid punches. Most of which were heavy right hooks which seemed to take off Dennis’ head, who in a rare display of a metallic jaw, beat the count and fought, much to the surprise of many.

Mission Paris

But when he suffered another right that sent him between the ropes in the doctors’ corner, early in the fourth round, the referee thought he had incurred enough punishment and stopped the contest.

Dennis was disappointed.

“I’m fit, strong and still enjoying my fight, then the referee says ‘stop’. Why? I’m very disappointed. But next time I’ll show you,” Dennis said.

Meanwhile, the win is part of a series that Ronald wants to showcase in the long run to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In March, he agonisingly lost a controversial 4-1 to Yusuf Nkobeza, who is now prepping for Birmingham.

“I felt sad after missing the Commonwealth [Games] but I kept working hard to prepare early enough for the Olympics in 2024,” Ronald told Monitor.

His coach Denis Mulindra backed his early bid: “Champions never quit. They always work harder to get better and for better opportunities.”