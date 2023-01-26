Dancing Master upbeat for ABU elimination bout

Professional super lightweight boxer Latibu Muwonge has promised his fans a super fight February 3, as he contends for a chance to vie for the Africa Boxing Union title.

On December 10, 2022, Muwonge put up a spirited fight, enduring a deep cut above his left eye, sustained in the seventh round, to overcome his toughest professional opponent ever, to win by unanimous decision.

The Dancing Master did not have time to flaunt his trademark hit-dance-move style, the Tanzanian opponent, stubborn and aggressive, was always either attacking, countering or dodging his attacks.

But against Ally Mbukwa, another Tanzanian in barely two months, Muwonge has vowed to be stylish and ruthless.

“I didn’t enjoy my recent bout because I was under some pressure; the opponent was awkward,” Muwonge told the press during the fight launch at the New Obligato yesterday.

“But this since then I have been working harder, to improve on speed, power and defense. I must punish that guy, you are going to see something different.”

This is an elimination bout and if Muwonge wins, the Great Strikers promoted fighter will be in line to challenge for the ABU Super lightweight title.

Among other potential thrillers, Jjunju Power, who knocked out Dennis Lutalo December 10, will take on Muhammad Kasagga.

Fahad Mayombo, who knocked out Tony Ssendijja on the same card, will face Franco Makoba.



SELECT RESULTS ON GREAT STRIKERS CARD

Latibu Muwonge vs Ally Mbukwa (super lightweight (8RDS)

Fahad Mayombo vs Franco Makoba (super lightweight)

Saddam Sserwadda vs Derrick Mwirugazi (super lightweight)

Jjunju Power vs Muhammad Kasagga ((super lightweight))

Salima Musubika vs Rachel Musubika (super bantamweight)