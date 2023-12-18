Jjunju, Onyango score KOs on Great Strikers debut

Knockout artist Jjunju Power and Ignatius Onyango shined with knockouts on their official debuts since signing with Great Strikers Promotions last month.

Jjunju dug deep tos eventually knock out Tanzanian Mussa Omar Nassor in the nineth round, at Kasana Recreation Ground, Luweero on Friday, stretching his professional record to six knockout victories in six matches.

In October, Jjunju knocked out Tanzanian veteran Hamis Mwekanyi in round one. And if a younger, fresher Nassor came to Uganda with revenge in his mind, he tried to keep the Tanzanian hopes alive, but eventually failed.

He was not as fragile as Mwekanyi, and lasting until the ninth round was a real sign of intent and endurance. Yet Jjunju also left the night with even more credit. Nine rounds is the longest he has ever spent in a boxing ring. And being able to win his way—by knockout—is a warning to future opponents about his abilities.

“I always want to show the fans some new things. He was not bad. He offered what he prepared but I showed him that boxing has levels,” Jjunju said after winning the World Africa Boxing Association (WABA) welterweight title.

“These belts challenge me to work even harder. And I pity whoever stands in my way. I won’t stop. I thank my promotion, chairman (Sam)Buchanan, Mama Patricia and my parents for all the support.”

Before Jjunju, Onyango celebrated a hard-earned knockout of Ibrahim Tamba, in the eighth round.

Tamba was a late substitute for fellow Tanzanian Shabani Kaoneka, who pulled out days prior.

Tamba was aggressive with a granite jaw that incurred thorough punishment but did not stop Onyango from scoring his first KO and the WABA cruiserweight title—his first belt ever.

He he also improved his record to three wins and six losses, according to boxrec.com, since his pro debut in November 2021.

SELECT RESULTS

Jjunju Power KO Omar Nassor, WABA welterweight, RD9

Ignatius Onyango KO Ibrahim Tamba, WABA cruiserweight RD8,

Ben Nsamba def. Geoffrey Mubiru

Ronald Duku KO. Nasifu Ngobi, heavyweight, RD2

Mike Lukyamuzi def. Moses Tumukunde, lightweight