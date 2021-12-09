Muhangi absence fails meeting with defiant boxers

Sweet science. Ssemujju (R) is among the senior boxers demanding ‘respect.’ PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • Majority of the boxers, who had qualified for the event, signed but about 16, including the three who represented Uganda at the recent Olympics in Tokyo, declined.

The Wednesday meeting between the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) and the boxers, who refused to sign contracts with the federation failed due to the absence of UBF president Moses Muhangi.

