Mulungi, Khemisi light up Week Five

Kassim Mulungi started slow and was not at his best but stopping Henry Kimuli early in the fourth round was enough for his name.

Mulungi, the best boxer at the 2023 National Open, was supposed to face Jonah Kyobe, but the 2022 African bronze medalist withdrew about five days back due to a fever.

So Kimuli, who defeated Kyobe at Sam Lukanga’s 30th anniversary on May 1, was a befitting substitute.

He started strong, jabbing and staggering Mulungi with a heavy right. His Kibuli-Mutajjazi crowd cheered him on: labisa (expose him). But when Mulungi slowly found his pace, Kimuli felt the impact.

It was in the third round when Mulungi, from East Coast Boxing Club, turned it around, his potentially lethal left hook missing the head, but hitting the body, with impact. And sending Kimuli on the back foot.

Starting the fourth round, Kimuli almost sent Mulungi through the ropes with hard body shots. But Mulungi retaliated, rocking Kimuli’s body with rapid combinations. And soon, Kimuli’s corner threw in the towel, as he bent, tapping his lower chest. Game over.

Mutajjazi Boxing Club coach Henry Kalunga, aka Bob J, said his fighter got injured in his lower chest in the third round and the opponent capitalised on it. “He targeted that area to weaken him. But that’s part of the game,” Kalunga told Daily Monitor as he walked out of the red corner.

“Anyway, we got into this fight a few days ago. Next time better.”

Shakira Muhammed, who assisted Coach Hassan Khalil in Mulungi’s corner, liked what she saw.

“You Kassim is just 18, a student and new to the sport. But most of his opponents are mature and experienced. So their punches come with more power. We shall take it slow and help him cope. But he is good.”

Against a wiser opponent Mulungi could have been punished for leaving his head open. But Shakira said: “His head movements were better. He was shorter and had to get a clear sight of the opponent. And had he kept the guards up maybe the more powerful opponent would have hit his arms and weaken him.”

About Kyobe missing in action: “We had prepared and sold tickets and VIP tables for that fight. We hope he gets well soon, because we want to get him out of the way, already.”

How would Mulungi have fared against the hard punching, faster and more ruthless Kyobe?

“It’s obvious, this boy defeated Jonah recently, but see what Kassim has done to him. It would have been worse for Jonah,” Shakira said.

Earlier on Mutajjazi’s star boxer Ibrahim Khemisi continued his dominance in the Youths Featherweight, defeating Sparks’ Spear Muluya 3-2.

It was a brawl that sparked tension, but Khemisi, who boasts the loudest crowd, repeated what he did to Muluya in the 2023 National Open final. Now he is perhaps the boxer with most league victories, unbeaten since Season One.

Meanwhile, Emily Nakalema defeated Erina Namutebi 3-2 in the women’s welterweight division, much to the ecstasy of her ardent Somali fans that relished the Saturday night action at New Obligato.

SELECT WEEK FIVE RESULTS

Elite Women’s 67Kg

Emily Nakalema 3:2 Erina Namutebi

Elite 57kg

Kassim Mulungi ABD 4 Henry Kimuli,

Elite 71Kgs

Richard Kasujja wins 3:2 split against Depark Mawanda

Youth 57Kgs

Ibrahim Khemis wins 3:2 Speare Muluya

Youth 48Kgs

Mark Lukomaji RSC 3 Amos Lame

Junior 57Kgs

Emma Luo 4:1 Ivan Mwagazi

Junior 50Kgs

Samuel Nsubuga RSC 1 Jovan Muwanguzi

Junior 67Kgs

Rashid Lukomwa 5:0 Christopher Buule

Junior 52Kgs