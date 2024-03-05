Muwonge ready to dance in Accra

Uganda’s professional boxer Latibu Muwonge is just days to the most important fight of his career, against Ghana’s Faisal Abubakar in Accra on Saturday.

The two will face off for the World Boxing Organization-Africa Super Light title at the Lords Wembley Sports Complex, in Shukura, Accra.

This will be Muwonge’s first major fight abroad in an era where African boxers struggle to get wins on the road.

Muwonge, nicknamed the Dancing Master, sounds ready for the challenge. “This fight means a lot to me; I need this title to enhance my career,” he told Daily Monitor before his flight.



When I represented the national team in 2018, I learnt something about fighting away from home. I know he will have some favour but that tells me to be even more serious.”

Under the watch of his trainer Abu Mukiibi and Muhammad Mulandi, aka Coach Meddie, the Great Strikers fighter has been working with different sparring partners in different gyms to sharpen his speed and increase his power.

Since winning the Africa Boxing Union Super lightweight title last year, Muwonge has not been in action.

He was supposed to take on South African Prince Dlomo, who never turned up in October and December. But when he was preparing for Zimbabwean Peter Pambeni, Muwonge suffered a right shoulder injury.

Coming in with eight wins in eight fights, Muwonge, must be at his best against Abubakar, a national super lightweight champion, who has won all his 15 pro bouts, with 13 knockouts, since his debut in 2019. Muwonge ranks 248 among 2,135 super lightweight fighters across the globe, as per boxrec, while Abubakar ranks 236.

Muwonge in brief

Pro debut: March 2019

Record: 8-0-0

Stance: orthodox

Honours: ABU Super Lightweight Title

Global rank: 248/2,135

ABUBAKAR

Pro debut: February 2019

Record: 15(13KOs)-0-0

Stance: orthodox

Honours: Ghana National Super Lightweight Title