Nanziri, Mugerwa in shape for titles, says trainer Ssemakalu

Catherine Nanziri and Stanley Mugerwa have all they need to win their respective title shots at the Lugogo Indoor Arena Saturday night dubbed Battle for Africa, trainer Charles Ssemakalu said.

Ssemakalu, the elder brother to former WBC-International light heavyweight champion Joe Vegas Lubega, knows Nanziri and Mugerwa since their formative days as amateur boxers. And when A & B Promotions manager Akram Iga needed a special trainer to prepare Nanziri for the East and Central Africa Bantamweight title late last year, Ssemakalu emerged the best candidate.

After that controversial win of the National Bantamweight title against Salima Tibesigwa in October, Nanziri needed a decisive victory against the vastly experienced Kenyan Nicholine Achieng. With the mercenary Ssemakalu in her corner, assisted by her usual trainer Ernest Majwega, Nanziri outclassed Achieng at the New Obligato in November and convincingly silenced doubters.

On the same night Mugerwa knocked out veteran Juma Waiswa in one round to clinch the National middleweight title.

Now ahead of bigger assignments— Nanziri contesting for the Africa Boxing Union Bantamweight title and Mugerwa for the East and Central Africa middleweight title—the fighters reunited with Ssemakalu.

“They were missing me since their previous fights,” Ssemakalu told Daily Monitor. “But since July 10 we resumed intense training. Emphasis has been on perfecting the professional style. Every round needs a different pace, and approach. Defense is important. You hit and don’t get hit.”

Nanziri faces Tanzanian Egine Kayange in a 10-rounder. “Nanziri has really improved. She fights like a pro. We have been practicing switching stances. An opponent can be stubborn when you are fighting orthodox but switching to southpaw can give you the edge.”

Besides all-round combat fighter Rebecca Amongin, Nanziri has mostly sparred with men: Ashraf Yiga and National Open bantamweight champion Hussein Mulo, among others. “She has been hitting them like a man. She is really good.”

This will be Nanziri’s first fight in nine months, but will be Kayange’s fourth in 2023. Since losing the Commonwealth Boxing Council Bantamweight title shot to Johanna Wonyou in Maidstone, UK in March, she has defeated fellow Tanzanians Jackline Daudi and Halima Bandola.

Ssemakalu said like Achieng, Kayange is somehow slow, who times her shots. “We shall study her in the first four rounds. By the fifth, we will know her strengths and weaknesses. And if we get our maths right, she might not reach the 10th round.”

Preparing for Tanzanian Mwinyi Mzengela, Mugerwa has had about four sparring sessions with Lubega, alias Joey Vegas, the former WBC-International light heavyweight champion. “Stanley has performed really well. He has the power and pace. We are not undermining our opponent. But we guarantee you a good show.”

“What has really impressed me is their level of motivation. The workouts have been arduous but they have done all of them. They really know what they want.”

SELECT BOUTS ON A & B CARD

Catherine Nanziri vs Egine Kayange

Stanley Mugerwa vs Mwinyi Mzengela

Basit Mutyaba vs Kamada Ntege

Musa Shadir Bwogi vs Samuel Muloko

Farahat Manilola vs Fred Okou

Jamil Kayiwa vs Hassan Musuuza