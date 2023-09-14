Segawa ready to roll, again

USA. National Boxing Association (NBA) Intercontinental and World Boxing Council (WBC) USA featherweight champion Sula "The Technician" Segawa is set to defend his WBC title against Ghana's Prince "Octopus" Dzane later this month.

Uganda's pride Segawa, fighting out of Silver Spring, Maryland USA, will be home come September 30 at the Patapsco Arena, Baltimore, against visiting Dzane who will be jetting in from Ghana.

Dzane is a vastly experienced and exposed orthodox fighter. As an amateur, he represented Ghana at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. His pro record has one loss in 23 fights.

Dzane is a late replacement after Donald "No Love" Smith, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who withdrew from the fixture.

"I have just been informed about the changes in opponents. I don't know anything about Dzane," stated Segawa. "My coach and I are going to review his previous fights so that we can get an idea of what kind of opponent we are dealing with."

Segawa promised to bring his A-game despite a slight interruption in his preparations due to the changes.

"I hit the gym a few months back and I have been training hard focusing on a different opponent. I am kind of disappointed by the late changes. I guess my coach will switch to different tactics after we review the tapes," said Segawa. "There is one thing though that won't change, and that is my A-game. I am bringing my A-game."

Segawa, 15- 3-1, won his WBC USA featherweight belt earlier this year by a TKO over Misael Lopez and the 31-year-old Southpaw hopes to maintain his form against Dzane.

“I always want to make a statement in my fights, look as good or even more as my last fight. It's the reason why I work hard at the gym," said Segawa.

For his title defense against Dzane, Segawa who will be the headliner in this 21 bout event, will be hoping for nothing but victory.

That will potentially place Segawa on a roster for contenders of big money-spinning fights in the division. It's every boxer's dream to have such fights.

Segawa factfile

Division: Featherweight

Record: 15 (6KO's)- 3 (1KO)- 1

Titles: NBA featherweight champion, WBC USA featherweight champion

Bouts: 20

Rounds: 128

KOs: 30%

Age: 32

Nationality: Uganda

Stance:Southpaw

Height: 5ft 8in

Reach: 69″

Residence: Silver Spring, Maryland, USA