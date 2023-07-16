Ssegawa casts net wide to promote local talent

Massachusetts, USA

Three years ago, being able to start up a business that would sustain him during a rainy day (retirement) was a wish for Sula Segawa. Today, it's a sustainable reality!

Ugandan professional boxer Segawa, who is based in Silver Spring in the US state of Maryland, started a boxing promotions company late last year. Named after him, this certified and fully licensed company is called Team Sula 22 Promotional Company.

Reality of a career

“I wanted to expand my horizons beyond what I am now,” revealed Segawa.

“I am not ignoring the fact that I am 32 years old now. Five years from now I might not be able to throw punches like I do now. It kills my heart when I think about it that at one point I will have to stop boxing. I want to remain in boxing because it's the sport that I love. That is why I have to evolve as a promoter."

Starting a promotion's company requires a couple of things including an application to the athletic commission of your State. Payment of insurance and a bond of $10,000 (an estimated Shs36m) to $20,000 (about Shs72m) every year. You're also required to show proof of income and declare at least two assets. Segawa, who has truly grown through the ranks, met all these requirements before being issued a license to operate.

Team Sula 22 is a fresh breath of air for Ugandan boxers who have long needed a clear helping hand to join the paid ranks locally and abroad. Home to some of boxing’s biggest names and biggest fights, the US is not lacking in boxing promotions for a rising boxer. Team Sula 22 joins this competitive venture that already has established big names like Banner Promotions, Golden Boy Promotions, Paltz Boxing, Star Boxing, Arena Box Promotion, Sauerland and Mayweather Promotions among others.

Uganda’s new big brother

Anywhere in the world, a promoter bears the primary financial risk of staging a boxing event. They must prepare the budget then negotiate with the managers, who are bargaining agents for boxers. Once the fighters are secured, they ought to look to finalise the deal with the network if a long-term agreement isn't already in place.

"Our primary focus is to prioritize building a connection of getting fighters straight from Uganda to the USA," said Segawa. "Considering my background, I know how guys back home struggle to make it through to the top. I have been there and I know what I went through to make it into the proper paid ranks."

Segawa has always demonstrated brotherly love towards fellow boxers both in Uganda and the US. He feels compelled to stand in the frontline and into the unknown to help those in need. His helping hand has been extended to five recently turned professional boxers.

David ‘De Animal’ Ssemujju (Superwelter), Isaac ‘Sparta’ Ssebufu (Superlight), Frank Muhire (Featherweight), Rogers ‘Bantam’ Kamulegeya (Bantamweight) and Abas ‘Kasumali’ Kizito Ongom are the first prize fighters in Team Sula 22's stable.

The quintet will have a chance to build their profiles further come July 29 in a fighting bonanza at Club Obligato in their respective weight divisions.

"I embarked on helping them way back even before the idea of starting a promotions company came to my mind. I would love to see them come and fight from here in the US in the near future. But they need to improve on their records as well as gain a little more experience," said Segawa.

In the US, Segawa has already extended an olive branch to David Bassajjamivule and Deo Kizito to settle in the Land of Opportunity since their arrival.

Clear pathway

There is little doubt Segawa who's fast growing and promising career as a promoter will have a huge impact on boxing in Uganda. He is currently the nation's poster boy at a time you might think other Ugandan professional boxers abroad are under siege.

Their recent difficulties and lack of fights have soured the partisan fans’ usual optimism about the crop abroad. Segawa remains the only candle burning abroad at the moment but the good of it all, the man of the moment is willing to light up other candles – after all he loses nothing.

Our memory of great Ugandan boxers, the great John ‘Beast’ Mugabi, Fred Muteweta, Justine Juuko, Boza Edwards, Kassim Ouma and Fred Okello among others remains alive but slightly fades. None of them ever thought about starting a promotions company but with Segawa and the current crop of pugilists, their dreams can become a reality through this generation.

Segawa, with a rich record of 15-3-1 has never walked the back road of underachievement. He is the current WBC USA Featherweight champion.

The sky will be the start for Segawa should maintain his current fighting form as well as his acute business-minded brain.

With full functionality of Team Sula 22, Segawa is destined to leave a deep imprint on the memory of many upcoming Ugandan boxers. The former Kampala Boxing Club and former Bomber is truly a source of inspiration.

SEGAWA AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Sula Segawa

Date of Birth: May 22, 1991

Age: 32

Sex: Male

Nationality: Uganda

Height: 5′ 8″

Reach: 69″

Stance: Southpaw

Record: 15 (KO's)-3 (KO)-1

Division: Feather

Title: WBC USA Featherweight Champion

Bouts: 20

Rounds: 128

KOs: 30%:

Career: 2013-2023

Debut: April 21, 2013