Tukamuhebwa best as Bombers mine gold in Kili

At the end of the day, Joshua Tukamuhebwa’s experience counted when he stopped Emmanuel Katema to clinch gold at the Mount Kilimanjaro Boxing Open Championship that ended Tuesday evening.

Tukamuhebwa, who came with three knockouts in as many fights in the Uganda Boxing Champions League, was not sharp enough albeit winning three decisions, but eventually won his way, with a stoppage against Katema in the third round. What’s more, after downing three Tanzanians, Tukamuhebwa was the only Ugandan to defeat a Zambian opponent in an invitational tournament aimed at prepping boxers for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, next month.

Three gold

Middleweight Yusuf Nkobeza won Uganda's second gold medal, after stopping Tanzania's Kevin Kipinge in the second round.

Jonah Kyobe bagged featherweight gold after winning his second bout against Emmanuel Marwa of Tanzania.

Welterweight Owen Kibira, who looked wired for gold, with two wins in his two fights, in two days, couldn’t survive Zambia’s Shaft Mandwe, settling for silver.