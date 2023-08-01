Wasswa gets Bombers first win Cameroon

Three Ugandan boxers jumped straight into the medal bracket of the 2023 Africa Confederations Boxing Championship without throwing a single punch—due to few entries in their respective weight divisions—but those who tasted action first in Yaounde, Cameroon were not as lucky.

On Day One, Sunday afternoon, three were instantly eliminated until lightweight Ssali Wasswa edged Kenya’s Ethan Irungu Maina 3-2 for Uganda’s first win after four casualties.

Wasswa’s Round of 16 victory on Monday was a huge relief—moments after minimum weight Joseph Kalema lost to homeboy Marcial Wouang—and sent his teammates into wild celebrations, some with chests bare.

On Sunday only featherweight rookie Kasim Murungi lasted the distance, while his seniors Muzamir Ssemuddu and Idris Mukiibi had their contests stopped before the last bell.

Murungi, the best boxer of the 2023 National Open, lacked his usual speed and zeal despite unrelenting cheers from his 16 teammates. He also did not attack the body enough yet Armando Rugoberto Sigauque disarmed him with his hit-and-move approach. The Mozambican, who defeated Uganda’s Jonah Kyobe in the 2022 semifinals in Maputo, was more prepared.

Coach Twaibu Mayanja contested the 3-2 split decision but he should tell the remaining Bombers to be more resolute and accurate if they must advance.

Light middleweight Ssemuddu was overwhelmed in the last minute of the contest when Cameroonian referee Jean Bernard Onambele stopped but even then, Tiago Osorio Muxanga, Mozambique’s 2022 Commonwealth silver medallist was leading 4-1 on the judges scorecard.

In the all-East Africa light-heavyweight battle, Mukiibi betrayed his talk, when he virtually did nothing against Kenyan Robert Okaka in the 82 seconds they shared the canvas.

Okaka quickly realised his opponent was not up to the task and went in like a charging rhino. He forced two standing counts and when his hard right sent Mukiibi to the canvas, South African referee Gideon Mazizandile had seen enough.