Why have boxers shunned Muhangi’s contracts?

Some of the boxers after the press meet at East Coast club. ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

  • Akram Yiga, the manager of A&B Boxing Club, said he withdraw his 17 boxers from the Champions League because the contract is “meaningless.”
  • On Monday morning, the aggrieved boxers converged at Legends Rugby Club but were denied access.

At 25, and having boxed for nearly 10 years now, Musa Shadir Bwogi is good enough to turn professional.
But as he prays and waits for such opportunities, the welterweight, who represented Uganda at the recent 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, might lose his rights to sign for any promotion if he signs the contract with the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF).
Shadir, the national boxing captain, rallied some of his colleagues to reject the contracts, which they deem too “restrictive and exploitative.”

