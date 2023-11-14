Bowling gives Uganda 2-0 lead in Zim Tour Series

The prevailing sentiment within the Ugandan cricket camp is one of both satisfaction and a sense of missed opportunity as the Cricket Cranes secured a convincing six-wicket triumph over the hosting Takashinga in Highfield, Mashonaland East on Tuesday.

This victory allowed Uganda to claim a 2-0 series lead in the Tour To Zimbabwe Series.

In a strategic move, Uganda's captain, Brian Masaba, won the toss and opted to field first, choosing to challenge the Takashinga Patriots with their bowling prowess.

The decision proved astute as Uganda's bowlers, led by the outstanding Bilal Hassun (4 for 18 in 4 overs), initiated a penetrating opening assault. This restricted the Patriots to a modest 47 runs for 4 wickets within the first 8 overs.

While Zimbabwe international Tinashe Kamunhukamwe displayed resilience with 30 runs from 25 balls, including two boundaries and as many sixes, the lack of substantial support from the rest of the lineup, except for Rodney Mupfuza (26) and tailender Keith Jaure (20), resulted in Takashinga posting a total of 123 runs for 8 wickets in the allocated 20 overs.

Twin left-arm orthodox bowlers Alpesh Ramjani (2/21) and Henry Ssenyondo (2/22) played a crucial role in tightening the grip on the Patriots.

Falling wickets

Coach Jackson Ogwang’s men showcased authority in the pursuit as Ronak Patel and Simon Ssesazi notched up 56 runs in just 5.5 overs before Patel departed for a commendable 35 from 27 balls.

Although Ssesazi also departed at 111 for 4, with two more wickets falling against the run of play (Roger Mukasa for 11 and Dinesh Nakrani for 9), all-rounders Ramjani (11*) and Kenneth Waiswa (16*) efficiently sealed the victory for Uganda with 22 balls to spare.

Looking ahead, Uganda is gearing up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier scheduled from November 20 to December 1 in Windhoek, Namibia.

On Wednesday, they will be back in action against the reigning Zimbabwe champions, aiming to maintain their winning momentum as they prepare for the crucial international qualifier.

PLAYING XI: Brian Masaba (C), Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Roger Mukasa, Cyrus Kakuru, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo, David Wabwire, Alpesh Ramjani, Bilal Hassun

UGANDA’S TOUR TO ZIMBABWE

Result



Takashinga 123/8 Uganda XI 124/4

Uganda won by 6 wickets (with 22 balls remaining)

Uganda XI lead series 2-0

NEXT FIXTURE

Wednesday, Midday

Takashinga vs. Uganda XI, Takashinga

OTHER FIXTURES

Nov. 17, 7pm: U-25 Select vs. Uganda XI, Harare SC

Nov. 18, 7pm: U-25 Select vs. Uganda XI, Harare SC