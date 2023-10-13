Ceylon Lions engage late surge

For a team of their caliber, Ceylon Lions know this has been an average season in every true sense of the phrase.

But rather than bury their heads in the ground, Ceylon Lions want to end their Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) 50-overs National League on a high.

Having finished second to Aziz Damani in the last two campaigns, the Kamengo-based side are currently sixth on the 10-team log with a meagre five points after managing just two victories from seven outings.

At their home turf, Ceylon Lions grit their teeth for a one-wicket triumph against Challengers to jump from eighth to sixth and the club captain Ruwan Jayaratne believes the win can spur them on to continue doing well.

Close shaves

“Given the near misses in the previous games, it means a lot to finally win a game,” said Jayaratne, who has always been an inspirational leader.

“We lost by one run to league toppers Aziz Damani Development and by two wickets to Aziz Damani. Then a late collapse meant that we tied with Wanderers. The points table doesn’t do justice to the good cricket we have played with a young team with only a couple of big names.

Batting all-rounder Jayaratne spun a web of deceit to claim a career-best six-wicket haul for 42 runs in 9.5 overs to ensure second-placed Challengers (8 points) didn’t score more 242 runs.

The Kinetic Academy founder missed a hat-trick by a whisker and broke several partnerships with three consecutive wickets as Challengers cruised at six runs per over. When Aneef Mohammed (66) and Lawrence Ssempijja (45) partnered for 113 runs for the seventh stand, Jayaratne returned for his third spell and claimed three wickets, including the two set men, to wrap up the first innings.

Obanda blitz

The chase was set ablaze by Man of Match Alex Obanda who blitzed 165 runs off 115 balls including 19 boundaries and seven mighty sixes out of the park. The Kenyan was the last wicket to fall at 215 for 9 and there were some nervous moments but tail-enders Praveen Gadhavi (17*) and Suleman Mwebaze (11*) calmed the storm to give Ceylon a one-wicket win with 29 balls remaining.

“Obanda has been phenomenal for us, topping all batting charts for the league. Our positives include us playing a 13-year-old in Sanjay Sivakumar, who played without fear and fielded well. We want to continue developing talent. We look to end the season on a high note with wins against Patidar Samaj and Avengers,” concluded Jayaratne.

NATIONAL CRICKET LEAGUE

Results - Last Match Day

Challengers 242/10 Ceylon Lions 243/9

Ceylon Lions one by 1 wicket

Patidar 176/10 Avengers 173/10

Patidar Samaj won by 3 runs

Aziz Damani 234/7 Kutchi Tigers 206

Aziz Damani won by 28 runs

Premier 168/10 Jinja SS 61/10

Premier won by 107 runs

Tornado Bees 267/10 JACC 101/10