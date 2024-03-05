Cricket family celebrate the legacy of ‘The Great Kabuki’

In the grand tapestry of Ugandan cricket, Eng. William Kibukamusoke stands as a living legend, a man who has effortlessly walked the talk throughout his storied life. The cricketing fraternity, with a touch of extravagance, convened at Lugogo Oval on March 2 to revel in the legacy of ‘The Great Kabuki,’ a title richly deserved.

As whispers of uncertainty floated among those present, pondering if this gathering marked the final chapter of merriment at the hallowed grounds known as the Home of Ugandan Cricket, the day unfolded as a narrative of cricket’s inception, the resilience of those that ensured it stood the test of time, and the indelible contributions of the man with the moniker ‘The Great Kabuki.’

In a curious parallel, borrowing from the original Great Kabuki, a 75-year-old Japanese retired professional wrestler, our Kibukamusoke earned his title by unleashing metaphorical Tornado winds upon opponents – a force witnessed both on the cricket field and in the trials of everyday life beyond the oval.

The attendance, a testament to Kabuki’s impact, witnessed a spike in excitement as he dusted off his spikes for a memorable outing. Teams, namely Team William and Team Kabuki, boasted a lineup of 10 former national team players, including the respected David Obuya, a former Kenyan international.

Story of sacrifice

From his cricket initiation as a pupil of Budo Primary School in 1964 to King’s College Budo, St Mary’s College Kisubi to making the gentleman’s game vibrant at Ndejje Secondary School, Kibuli Secondary School, and Makerere University, Kabuki’s emotional speech resonated with the journey that spanned generations. His cricketing career, a remarkable 21-year stint with the Cricket Cranes (1970-1991), and representation in Team East Africa for matches in Zimbabwe and Holland, formed the backdrop of heartfelt reflections.

Feeling The Love. UCA trustees Parminder Moni (L) and Steven Lumonya (R) hand over an appreciation plaque to cricket legend William Kibukamusoke at Lugogo. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

“When we do these things, we don’t do them looking for achievements, we do them for the love we have for the game,” said a teary Kibukamusoke, a two-time chairman of Uganda Cricket Association (UCA).

“I am still happy to be among those that rebuilt this (Lugogo) oval with a lot of personal effort and I remain reasonably an active member to make sure my clubs Tornado and Tornado Bees play one. I have never minded that there would be benefit for me at the end like the fraternity has done. I was surprised by the call that a game would be played in my honour.”

In his candid address, Kabuki, also a former Cricket Cranes Team Manager when Uganda won the ICC World Cricket League Division III in Darwin, Australia, in 2007, delivered an unfiltered message to today’s cricketing generation.

Lessons for current crop

“They need to have a passion for the game. It’s not just about being paid to play. It should be the other way around. They should play to earn the prestige. If you come here looking for money, you will last one season,” advised Kabuki, who at 60, sometime back, was the oldest player in the National League.

The day resonated with echoes from luminaries such as UCA Hon Secretary Jackson Kavuma, trustees Steven Lumonya and Paraminder Moni, former national team manager Robert Kisubi, and yesteryears’ cricket stars Guy Kimbowa Lutaaya, Paul Kaheru, Elly Mukasa, and Fred Lutaaya. Their reminiscences painted a vivid picture of the Great Kabuki’s influence on and off the pitch, underscoring the profound life lessons imparted.

The accolades flowed as UCA and Ndejje Alumni, among others, presented plaques of appreciation to this colossal figure.

This eighth edition of the Cricket Legends Celebration, organized by Kisement Jazz, was a tribute not only to the Great Kabuki as other luminaries like Abbey Kitumba Lutaaya (RIP), John Nsubuga, Pithy Ndiko, John Nagenda (RIP), Sam Walusimbi, Sam Ssewagudde, and William Kamanyi have been feted.

The day’s sponsors, including Absa Bank Uganda, Case Medical Services, Pepsi, Aquafina, Castle Lite, Kibukamusoke & Tendo Advocates, Tornado & Tornado Bees, Ndejje SS, Tents 4 U, and Muyenga Hash Crew, breathed life into this celebration.

As the echoes of this grand cricketing affair resonate, Kibukamusoke's legacy remains etched in the annals of Uganda cricket, a testament to a man who not only walked the talk but danced to the rhythm of Tornado winds that left an indelible mark on the sport he holds dear.

LEGENDS LEGACY MATCH

Kibukamusoke Day

Team William 190/5 Team Kabuki 191/1