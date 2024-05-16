Jayaratne, Kayondo keep Ceylon Lions in title talk

To the naked eye, it appears that the Ceylon Lions are out of contention for the 2023 UCA National Premier League title. However, mathematically, the Kamengo-based team still holds a chance.

Despite facing tough odds, the Ceylon Lions are putting in their utmost effort to remain competitive, even as the tide seems to favour the Kutchi Tigers, who have secured 13 points from eight matches with an impressive record of six victories, one loss, and one No Result (N/R).

Club proprietor Ruwan Jayaratne and captain Hamu Kayondo played pivotal roles as the Ceylon Lions secured a convincing 78-run victory over the Tornado Bees at Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Half centuries

Jayaratne’s solid half-century of 58 runs off 104 balls at the top of the order, complemented by Kayondo’s 66 off 73 balls, helped set a competitive total of 236 for 7 in the allotted 50 overs. Jayaratne further contributed with the ball, taking two wickets for 29 runs, supported by impressive bowling performances from Hasith Dilhara (2/14 in 5 overs) and Siraje Nsubuga (4/27 in 9.2 overs), which restricted Jeremy Kibukamusoke’s Tornado Bees to 158 all out in 42.2 overs.

“We are aiming to finish on a high note given the wash out and a couple of bad losses. It’s been a mixed season,” said Jayaratne whose team are seated second on the log with 11 points from nine outings comprising five wins, three losses and one NR.

“Things were beyond our control this season. Players like Juma Miyaji have been away on national duty and I could only play 4 games due travels and injury. But special applause to our players; Kayondo (191 runs) and Nsubuga (17 wickets) who are both seated second on their respective charts.”

In another fixture, the Kutchi Tigers dominated Nyakasura with a nine-wicket victory in a low-scoring match at Jinja SS Oval. Bowling out Nyakasura for 69 runs, the Tigers chased down the target in just 13.4 overs, and have one match to go.

UCA NATIONAL PREMIER LEAGUE

WEEKEND RESULTS

Ceylon Lions 236/7 Tornado B 158/10

Ceylon Lions won by 78 Run(s)

Nyakasura 69/10 Kutchi Tigers 70/1

Kutchi Tigers won by 9 wickets





UCA NATIONAL PREMIER LEAGUE

TABLE STANDINGS

P W L N/R Pts NRR

1. Kutchi Tigers 8 6 1 1 13 1.5830

2. Ceylon Lions 9 5 3 1 11 0.9957

3. Nyakasura 10 4 3 3 11 -0.4331

4. Wanderers 8 4 2 2 10 0.1076

5. Tornado Bees 9 2 5 2 6 -1.0105