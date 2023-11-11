Ogwang trusts Wabwire, Ssebanja’s pace

The senior national men’s cricket team interim coach Jackson Ogwang has not had much time to fit in since replacing South African Laurence Mahatlane whose contract wasn’t renewed by Uganda Cricket Association (UCA).

The Cricket Cranes face two immediate crunch tests: the ICC Men’s Twent20 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Namibia before attempting to defend their Africa T20 Cup title in South Africa.

Ogwang, who spent the last three years as Mahatlane’s assistant, may surely not change much within this short spell and if any, for necessary impact.

He early this week announced the 14-man squad set to compete at Qualifiers from November 22-29 in Windhoek with the best two teams earning qualification to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA next June.

Having fallen short in the quest to the ongoing ODI World Cup in India, now another chance is upon the Cricket Cranes, following the expansion of the T20 global showpiece to 20 teams.

“I think I have the best performing cricketers both locally and internationally on that team, they earned their places on the team,” Ogwang said.

Uganda toured Namibia back in July but lost all six matches, four T20s and two ODIs (One Day Internationals) in Windhoek.

Ogwang has made three changes in that team; first bringing in senior top-order batsman Ronak Patel as well as the pace bowling pair of David Wabwire and more experienced Jonathan Ssebanja.

The trio are direct replacements for youngsters Ronald Lutaaya, Juma Miyagi and Pascal Murungi respectively. Wabwire and Ssebanja are key to the championship for Ogwang, especially in the absence of the young pace men Miyagi and Cosmas Kyewuta who are still recovering from injury.

“I think what we have tried so much to build in the past three years is squad depth, pound for pound replacements in all numbers, Ssebanja and Wabwire are going to add a lot of quality in our bowling attack,” said Ogwang.

Four months ago, Uganda struggled to challenge Namibia on the fast United Ground wicket once Miyagi got injured after only four deliveries.

It got worse when left-hand brothers; opener Simon Ssesazi and orthodox bowler Henry Ssenyondo departed back home following the death of their mother. Then Riazat Ali Shah, who could have offered medium pace, lost his passport and was deported without partaking in any match.

Player shortage forced team manager Charles Waiswa to come out of retirement and scored three runs off four balls in a 73-run loss during the second T20.

Fred Achelam and Pius Oloka replaced Ssesazi and Ssenyondo while Joseph Baguma came in for Miyagi but Uganda never got into full rhythm.

Wabwire, a doctor by training, could have come in ahead of Baguma but he had no passport ready then. The lessons from then are crucial.

“We give credit to Namibia for dominating us but I also believe if we were not so depleted in terms of squad quality because of many uncontrollable circumstances, we would have put up a good fight, we came close in two T20s. I have my full squad fit so we will put up a fight,” Ogwang added.

The Cricket Cranes depart Uganda on Friday for a warm-up Series with six T20 matches against the Takashinga U25 Select team from November 12 - 19 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

ICC MEN’S T20 WC QUALIFIER - AFRICA

TOURNAMENT FIXTURES

Nov 22, 10.30am: Uganda vs. Tanzania, Wanderers

Nov 23, 3pm: Uganda vs. Zimbabwe, United

Nov 24, 3pm: Uganda vs. Namibia, Wanderers

Nov 27, 3pm: Uganda vs. Nigeria, United

Nov 28, 3pm: Uganda vs. Kenya, Wanderers

Nov 29, 3pm: Uganda vs. Rwanda, United