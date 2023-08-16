Rhinos, Leopards set pace on Batball X Day One

Christopher Kidega knows he must shed some skin. The U-19 all-rounder knows that he can only do that with bat and ball.

A soft spoken player, who played at the 2022 International Cricket Council U-19 Men's World Cup in the West Indies, was at the wrong end of the law ahead of Uganda's fortuitous campaign at the just concluded qualifiers in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Having been asked to stay away from competitive cricket so as not to aggravate his back injury so that he’s at least above 70 per cent fit to do Uganda’s opening bowling duties, Kidega's discipline or lack of it was found wanting.

Poor judgement

The teenager reportedly failed to turn up for the team camp on a handful of occasions as well as the physiotherapist’s sessions. To rub more salt onto the wounds, Kidega played in two crucial matches for his club – Avengers – in the National Men’s T20 League.

Kidega was a sorrowful sight, literally playing on one leg, as he limped through his bowling spells and batting cameos. His hard work for Avengers was all in vain as the national selectors made him pay the price by dropping him.

But time heals many wounds. Almost a month after being dropped Kidega looks like the proverbial prodigal son at the Batball X T10 Tournament currently running in the city of Kampala and Jinja.

Kidega is not yet fully fit to have a bowl, but showed glimpses of why he’s a darling of many as he captained the Central Rhinos on day one of the six-franchise event at Lugogo.

Rising to the fore

He was adjudged Player of the Match (POTM) in the two games that Rhinos played. His unbeaten brisk 46 runs from 25 balls was the difference as the Western Bulls fell by 74 runs. He scored four boundaries and three sixes in that show of clean hitting. He then added three mighty heaves out of the park in a nine-ball cameo of 24 before he needlessly got himself run out in the 11-run win over ‘stubborn’ Rwanda Emerging.

“The selectors did the right thing and I second their decision,” said Kidega as he accepted his first POTM awards at the event that has a healthy objective; To Tackle Hypertension With Every Hit.

“I will continue to work hard and maybe I will get back to the bowling levels I was at so that I represent my country again.”

Beasts of the east

In Jinja, the Nile Leopards dictated the pace with two victories as well; bullying Northern Elephants by 56 runs and Eastern Buffaloes by 45 runs.

The weeklong U-19 showpiece is the first of its kind in Uganda, continues tomorrow and will have a Super Four stage on Friday and Saturday before the super climax on Sunday with inaugural champions getting crowned.

Batball X T10 Event

Results

Nile Leopards 110/4 Northern Elephants 54/8

Nile Leopards won by 56 runs

Central Rhinos 88/6 Rwanda Emerging 77/8

Central Rhinos won by 11 runs

Western Bulls 44/9 Rwanda Emerging 45/4

Rwanda Emerging won by 6 wickets

Eastern Buffaloes 96/2 Northern Elephants 70/5

Eastern Buffaloes won by 26 runs

Central Rhinos 141/3 Western Bulls 67/5

Central Rhinos won 74 runs

Nile Leopards 107/3 Eastern Buffaloes 62/3

Nile Leopards won by 45 runs

Wednesday – Lugogo Oval

Western Bulls vs. Rwanda Emerging

Central Rhinos vs. Rwanda Emerging

Western Bulls vs. Central Rhinos

Wednesday - Jinja SS Oval

Eastern Buffaloes vs. Northern Elephants

Eastern Buffaloes vs. Nile Leopards