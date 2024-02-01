SCA triumph at U-18 Girls Inter-Hubs Tourney in Gulu

Soroti Cricket Academy (SCA) dominated the Northerns U-18 Girls' Inter-Hub tournament recently at St Joseph’s College Layibi in Gulu.

Fielding two strong teams; A and B, the former emerged as the undisputed champions, showcasing unparalleled dominance with victories in all five games played.

Their journey included a notable triumph over sister team SCA B during both the group stage and the final.

True dominance

In the opening match against East Enders Sports Hub, SCA A displayed resilience, comfortably chasing down a target of 65/2 in 20 overs after East Enders posted 64/6 for an 8-wicket victory.

The Soroti Derby unfolded on Matchday Two, with SCA A setting a challenging target of 92/5 in 20 overs. Despite Michelle Ariago’s superb spell of 2 for 19for SCA B, their batters fell short in the chase managing only 60/6 for the latter to win by 32 runs.

On Matchday Three, it was a 57-run triumph for the victors after setting a commanding total of 146 for 3 against Mukono Cricket Community (MCC). MVP Patricia Timong rose to the fore with 63 runs and her namesake Patricia Apolot Patricia’s brisk 55.

Later, SCA A faced Northerns Cricket Hub in a reduced 12-over match, accumulating 100/2. Timong and captain Asumin Akurut scored twin 40s enroute a 49-run win.

Having accumulated eight points from four games, SCA A booked a date in the finals against SCA B. And the clash lived up to the billing as a high-pressure finale after SCA B restricted SCA A to 77 all out in 19.3 overs. They however fell short in the chase by eight runs to gift the title to their own comrades – SCA A.

Tourney highs

In a tournament featuring 68 talented players, East Enders displayed a formidable batting performance, having the highest team score of 158/3 in 20 overs, with Hope Mbeiza remarkable 71 as the highest individual score.

Notably, Blessing Noeline Apio from SCA B showcased exceptional bowling figures of 3 wickets for 6 runs in 4 overs, adding an extra layer of brilliance to the tournament.

MCC also got a hub high with a first-ever historic win after defeating Northerns Cricket Hub by 4 wickets in their second game at the tournament. The triumph not only marked a significant milestone but also symbolized the initiation of many victories yet to come for the aspiring team.

Two of their players; Naume Mbwali and Hasifa Naula, notched half-centuries at the event with the former’s consistency earning her the Best Batter’s title 117 runs.

Positive Commendations

Felix Musana, the founder of SCA, commended the organisers for orchestrating a successful event, emphasizing the vital role of such tournaments in providing girls with opportunities to showcase their skills. He expressed hope for more frequent occurrences of such tournaments, envisioning an even grander event next year to amplify opportunities for young talents.

UCA Development Officer for the Northern Region Grace Mutyagaba highlighted the tournament's significance in preparing for the International Cricket Council (ICC) U-19 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers this August in Kigali, Rwanda.