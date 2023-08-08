Skyview pumps Shs30m into Cricket Week

From the highs of having Batball Uganda add glitz and glamour to last year’s edition of the national schools cricket championships with ultra-modern coverage, this year’s event in Jinja City is set to thrill as well from August 26 to September 1.

The 16-team event has attracted the attention of Hariss International, who through their flagship brand of Skyview – a product of Riham – have offered the organisers Shs30m as sponsorship for the weeklong tourney.

Uganda Cricket Associations (UCA) CEO Alan Mugume, Development Manager Davis Turinawe and Board Member Alvin Bagaya received a dummy cheque of Shs25m from Hariss International’s Public Relations Manager Ishta Atukunda and Jalia Ssebugwawo – the company’s Trade and Marketing Manager at Lugogo on August 7. The Shs5m non-cash offer will be used for media, branding and promotion works of the event by the organisers East Enders.

“It gives us immense pleasure to associate ourselves with the youth and flagship cricket competition for boys’ secondary schools in Uganda. The game of cricket promotes the values of teamwork and sportsmanship, and this partnership is a true testament to that,” said Atukunda.

Pursuing dreams

She added; “Skyview believes in pushing boundaries and going beyond the limits. With this partnership, we hope to inspire young minds to pursue their dreams fearlessly and live life to the fullest.” Isaac Imaka, the Director of East Enders, underscored the relevancy of the tournament saying that hosting the Cricket Week in Jinja gives them an opportunity to showcase the sports tourism that the City has in abundance and is trying to promote.

“We are going to promote the city and give the youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talents. We will have mentors from India to nurture the youngsters in the evening via a video link. This cricket week is going to be like no other,” said Imaka.

The schools set to exchange pleasantries include; Kololo SSS, Ndejje SSS, Delhi Public School, St John’s Kauga, St John’s Mukono , Busoga College Mwiri, Jinja SSS, Good Heart, Lords Meade, Kiira College Butiki, Masaka SSS, Ntare School, Nyakasura, Kilembe SSS, St John’s Layibi and Teso College Aloet.

ABOUT THE TOURNAMENT

Event: Boys Schools Cricket Week

Dates: August 26 – September 2

Hosts: Jinja City

Venues: Jinja SS Oval, Jinja College

Oval, Kakindu & Busoga College Mwiri

Participating Schools: 16

Defending Champions: Busoga College Mwiri

Sponsor: Skyview (Riham, Hariss International)