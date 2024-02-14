Speaker Abeywardana brains behind Uganda, Sri Lanka bond

Uganda is currently in Sri Lanka for a 14-day training camp, intensifying their preparations for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup scheduled from June 4-30 in the USA and West Indies. Since securing qualification for the World Cup, the Cricket Cranes have been actively engaged in boot camps and training sessions, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of success.

Although Uganda is considered an underdog in Group C, facing tough competitors like New Zealand, host-nation West Indies, Afghanistan, and Papua New Guinea, the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) remains undeterred. The UCA is strategically building relationships that will benefit the team beyond the World Cup.

During the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth at Speke Resort Munyonyo from January 3-6, the UCA seized the opportunity to appeal for support when Sri Lanka's Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, visited the team's boot camp in Jinja. Hon. Abeywardana's swift response and influence have borne fruit within just a month.

Skill enhancement

“The Tour to Sri Lanka will hold significant importance for the skill enhancement of the Ugandan cricket team and your support in facilitating this interaction would not only ensure the success of this critical training phase but also symbolise a strong commitment to fostering bilateral relations between Uganda and Sri Lanka. Beyond the cricket field, this tour offers a valuable opportunity for cultural exchange and the strengthening of ties between our two nations,” read in part a letter seen by Daily Monitor from Hon. Abeywardana to the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Board on his return to his nation in mid-January.

“I kindly request you to consider facilitating this request from UCA. Your support in this venture will be greatly appreciated by the entire Ugandan cricket fraternity and will contribute significantly to the development of the national team and enhancement of Uganda-Sri Lanka relations. I am confident that your involvement in this matter will be instrumental, and I look forward to a positive response at the earliest.”

Such is the genesis of Cricket Cranes’ first-ever tour to the Pearl of the Orient, Sri Lanka, who are the 1996 World Champions, are now officially the ‘big brother’ of Uganda cricket.

The UCA expressed gratitude for the support, acknowledging its positive impact on the development of the national team and the enhancement of Uganda-Sri Lanka relations.

Life beyond World Cup

“He (Hon. Abeywardana) wants us to continue working with Sri Lanka. He requested SLC to be our big brother given we are an ICC Associate country. They are allowing us to take small strides in our growth by playing first with their development sides. On our next visit, we shall play against their Emerging team and A side,” said UCA Secretary Jackson Kavuma, who met Hon. Abeywardana in Sri Lanka last week.

On the current tour, SLC has generously provided UCA with free accommodation, internal logistical arrangements, matchday expenses, ground and amenities usage, meals, and all associated costs, symbolising a growing and meaningful brotherhood. Hon. Abeywardana's commitment extends beyond the World Cup, with plans to support Uganda by requesting technical assistance, coaching, and umpire training from SLC.

In the ongoing seven-match series against Sri Lanka Development, the team from Sri Lanka leads 2-0. The Sri Lanka Development side features experienced players, including captain Nuwanidu Fernando, who has played four One Day Internationals (ODIs) and one T20 International for the senior Sri Lankan side and also boasts of one half-ton in ODIs and a highest score of 126 in T20s in their ranks.

Nine other members in the team have either represented the Asian nation’s senior team, A side, Emerging XI and U-19 Men's side.

UGANDA TOUR TO SRI LANKA

Results Thus Far In Galle

Uganda XI 87/10 Sri Lanka Development XI 88/5

Sri Lanka Development won by 5 wickets

Sri Lanka Development XI 169/6 Uganda XI 165/5