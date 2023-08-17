Super Four takes centre stage at Batball X

T10 cricket is a relatively new and fast-paced format of the game of cricket. It is the shortest form of professional cricket, even shorter than the more popular Twenty20 (T20) format.

In T10 cricket, each team plays a match with a maximum of 10 overs per side, hence the name "T10" which stands for "Ten Overs."

Batball Uganda have wisely chosen T10 cricket as the quickest way to further globalize the game and introduce cricket to regions in Uganda where the traditional formats might be too time-consuming.

Having started out with the Batball Open that gave youngsters under the age of 19 a chance to play the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ at the competitive level in northern, western, eastern and central Uganda under bird-themed teams.

Tourism angle

From Team Agak (North), Team Oruyongoyongo (West), Ejibat (East), Buutu (Nile) and Akasumagizi (Central) triumphing in the respective regions, it has come down to the finest of the finest at the ongoing Batball X tournament.

In a deliberate move to show-off Uganda’s rich tourism potential, Batball went for animal-themed team names for the five franchise teams comprising the best 14 players from the five regions that took part in the Open with Rwanda Emerging completing the puzzle to make it six as a wildcard invitational side.

“We are looking to grow the game and spread our wings across the regional borders,” Batball Chief Operations Officer (COO) Martin Ondeko said about the inclusion of the Rwandans.

Fancied favourites

Northern Elephants and Western Bulls have already packed their bags and headed back to their regions after they failed to finish among the top two in their respective groups hosted in Jinja and Kampala after two days of play that witnessed a total of 12 matches.

Now the platform is set for the final four’s dance; Central Rhinos, Rwanda Emerging, Nile Leopards and Eastern Buffaloes to lock horns over another two rounds at Lugogo Oval for a chance to make Sunday’s coveted final and forthwith win the big prize.

The games are bowl off this morning with the Rhinos and Leopards fancied to be the last two teams standing.

BATBALL X T10 TOURNAMENT

Friday - Super 4 Fixtures

Nile Leopards vs. Central Rhinos

Eastern Buffaloes vs. Rwanda Emerging

Nile Leopards vs. Rwanda Emerging

Saturday - Super 4 Fixtures

Eastern Buffaloes vs. Nile Leopards

Central Rhinos vs. Rwanda Emerging

Central Rhinos vs. Eastern buffaloes