Trustees force Nuwagaba’s hand

There seems to be sanity coming through the corridors of Uganda Cricket Association (UCA).

Michael Nuwagaba had issued a resignation from the UCA board chairman role but after the rumours, he, last week came out to rescind his decision.

Nuwagaba, in front of about 25 journalists at the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) gardens in Lugogo, announced he had made U-turn from quitting by October 16 and instead continue to complete his two-year term until early 2025.

“Yes, I had put in a request to resign, mainly for career reasons,” said the man who heads agent banking at Centenary Bank.

“Professionally, my time is getting more limited outside what I do. However, you know that UCA, we are very keen on being compliant with the rules that govern us, and as well as complying with the rules of the government.

“On the advice of the government, currently, only an AGM can approve my resignation. So that means in the interim I had to have my request turned down. I am still the chairman of Uganda Cricket until the next AGM.”

Nuwagaba had been flanked by UCA CEO Alan Mugume who also tendered his resignation by end of year while accountant Rita Kibirige already left the country for a better offer. Board member Alvin Bagaya had also said quits before quelling those voices.

The three exits are heavily linked to the non-renewal of Cricket Cranes’ coach Laurence Mahatlane with the South African tactician’s contract running out on October 31.

In the UCA board vote, Nuwagaba and member Alvin Bagaya had voted to keep Mahatlane whereas the rest of six votes went against them. Charles Waiswa voted last, for Mahatlane, but it would barely alter his fate.

At UOC, Nuwagaba presented Mahatlane’s assistant Jackson Ogwang as the new interim coach for the forthcoming ICC Twenty20 Regional World Cup Qualifiers from November 20 - December 1 in Namibia.

Ogwang gritted his teeth while interim Victoria Pearls’ coach Lawrence Ssematimba as well grimaced through the large part of the press conference. Mugume on the extreme right, maintained a plastic smile and actually opted not to speak.

Nuwagaba was fired questions by journalists about his initial decision to resign. “I think Laurence did very well, he has moved us from 33 to 23, the mentality of players and style of play has changed. But then, life is what it is. You cannot stop. You keep moving. Democracy happened at the board and the board took the decision. And it cannot change.”

Nuwagaba later admitted, strangely, that: “It’s going to be a very hectic quarter.” to the end of the year yet he had opted initially to walk away to focus on career growth. “Manchester City firing (Pep) Guardiola ahead of a Champions League final?” one journalist murmured in response.

In truth, Mahatlane’s case rubbed many wounds within UCA and cricket at large with raw salt and few have argued about that over the past month. To add, UCA general secretary and Trustee Stephen Lumonya’s emails that ended the MOU with Plum Sports and their Batball product never left some souls the same way.

Inevitably, the resignations or not can’t pluck away from these two incidents. A week prior, we understand that the UCA board had crisis meetings in the National Council of Sports (NCS) boardroom where Nuwagaba’s hand could have been forced.

That meeting also resolved Ogwang to take charge while Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda would offer a new accountant for the interim.

Furthermore, it is reported within the cricket spaces that Nuwagaba was tasked by the UCA Trustees and the old men of the game “to clean up his mess before leaving the stage”.

Ironically, we understand that Nuwagaba, by press time, was yet to officially write to the board that he had changed his mind.

The stockpile of tough questions from the media to Nuwagaba in great part, painted a picture of a labored presser which UCA communications officer Denis Musali could have gone against.





It however helped to control the narrative in a week ICC Tournament Director Kuben Pillay was expected to arrive to continue preparations in Entebbe ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Division One come December.

An elaborate press release, as one suggested, could have done better though. In truth, not all is well, at least!

UCA EXECUTIVE BOARD 2023-2025

Chairman: Michael Nuwagaba (Wanderers)

Secretary: Jackson Kavuma (ACC)

Women’s Representative: Ritah Tinka (Pioneer)

OTHER BOARD MEMBERS

Fred Lutaaya (Tornado)

Jeremy Kibukamusoke (Tornado Bees)

Nehal Bibodi (Premier)

Ketan Shukla (KICC)

Alvin Bagaya (Nile)

Charles Waiswa (JACC)

UCA Trustees: Steven Lumonya, Parminder Garcha, Enock Barumba