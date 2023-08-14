UCA split on Mahatlane

Drama in Ugandan sport never ceases. The 24-hour spell between Wednesday and Thursday evening was intense for cricket. The fraternity was in part struggling to accept or dispel the news.

The cat was out of the bag that Laurence Mahatlane’s contract would not be renewed by the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) board after October 30.

The South African tactician took over the role as Cricket Cranes boss in 2020 and his won’t be extended.

The news which has since stirred debate across social media platforms and sports television programs has cast a shadow on Team Uganda’s preparations ahead of the ICC Twenty20 Regional World Cup Qualifiers come November in Namibia.

Mahatlane declined to comment about the decision, and understandably so considering he still has about two months still left on his contract.

During his time as coach, Mahatlane won about 80 percent of the matches he tutored across both the T20 and 50-Over formats with the Africa T20 Cup trophy to show.

In the road to the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, the Cricket Cranes finished second behind Jersey in the ICC World Cup Challenge League B.

We can further states that UCA never mandatorily appraised Mahatlane over the past two years. It is also understood that the decision to let him go was made after a chat between the UCA board members and CEO Alan Mugume via their WhatsApp platform and then small meetings.

The 10-member group including Mugume was heavily split on the decision whether to keep Mahatlane or not and hence there was a push to conduct a vote over his competence.

We understand that new UCA honorary secretary Jackson Kavuma was against renewing Mahatlane’s contract while UCA chairman Michael Nuwagaba and board member Alvin Bagaya supported the South African to stay.

“Kindly engage the Hon. Secretary (Kavuma) on this,” said UCA chairman Michael Nuwagaba said in a text. “I have a non-disclosure agreement,” said Kavuma upon sharing emojis of laughter and Mugume’s contact.

“UCA will address the media at an appropriate time. I shall keep you posted,” Mugume stated in response. Multiple sources say that actually Nuwagaba wasn’t in the know of the decision that capped the end to Mahatlane’s stay at the helm of the Cricket Cranes.

An inside source insists the former South Africa U-19 coach Mahatlane was initially soaked into the administration of UCA by Nuwagaba, Kavuma and Bagaya.

By commanding authority beyond the technical scope of the sport where he stepped onto toes of the sport’s long-serving individuals, the tactician Mahatlane lost some friends and got new enemies.

Furthermore, when the aforementioned administrators got friction, their personal grievances ended up leaving Mahatlane as the scapegoat, his chances of a contract as well up going up in smoke, overtime.

On Thursday evening, there seemed a lot more that happened in Lugogo during the national men’s T20 trial match. Mahatlane sat under a billboard at the Jinja road end and on a closer look; he was seated with Nuwagaba, clad in a grey shirt and black tie.

And next to them, guess who? Bagaya was there too in a maroon cap. The trio walked together towards the dressing room before Mahatlane shared his customary notes with the team.

Mahatlane drove out of Lugogo at dusk in a red Toyota Fielder car. While very little is still normal, insiders within UCA say the decision could be revoked and Mahatlane could stay for an extra two months to see through the pivotal Windhoek assignment in November.

CAST OF CRICKET CRANES COACHES

1998 - April 2001: William Kamanyi

April 2001 - Dec 2003: Andrew Meya

Dec 2003 - Aug 2004: Tom Tikolo (KEN)

Sep 2004 - Mar 2007: Henry Okecho

April 2007 - Nov 2007: Sam Walusimbi

Nov 2007 - Jul 2008: Francis Ndege Otieno (KEN)

Jul 2008 - Oct 2010: Mohammed Barney (RSA)

Oct 2010 - Jan 2011: Conrad Shukri (RSA)

Feb 2011 - May 2013: Martin Suji (KEN)

May 2013 - Jul 2013: Henry Okecho

July 2013 - Feb 2014: Johan Rudolph (RSA)

Apr 2014 - Aug 2014: Davis Turinawe

Aug 2014 - Jan 2016: Peter Kirsten (RSA)

May 2016 - Dec 2019: Steve Tikolo (KEN)

Jul 2020 - Oct 2023: Laurence Mahatlane (RSA)

MAHATLANE AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Laurence Mahatlane

Date of Birth: September 16, 1976

Age: 46

Nationality: South African

Home Language: Setswana

Other Languages: English, Afrikaans, Zulu, Xhosa, South and North Sotho

COACHING HISTORY

Central Gauteng Lions (1996-2011)

Cricket South Africa (2013-2020)