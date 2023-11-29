Uganda, Kenya in mother of all derbies

WINDHOEK. Wednesday's clash between Uganda and Kenya at the Wanderers Sports Club oval is not your ordinary derby day; it's a heart-pounding encounter with the entire cricketing world as spectators. The fierce rivalry between these East African brothers takes center stage in the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Final, with a golden ticket to the 2024 tournament in the USA and West Indies hanging in the balance.

Cricket Namibia's home ground in Windhoek - Wanderers - will transform into a battleground where players, backroom staff, and the two nations will witness a contest that could reshape their cricketing destinies.

Kenya without doubt stand as Uganda's big brother, having participated in five One Day International (ODI) World Cup tournaments and qualifying for the 2007 T20 World Cup. In contrast, Uganda, with a sea of difference, have only seen individual representation in the past; Sam Walusimbi, John Nagenda (RIP) and Henry Osinde who represented East Africa in 1975 (former two) and Canada (for the latter) at separate showpieces.

However, recent triumphs, including a nail-biting one-run victory over Kenya in the Continent Cup – T20 Africa final on June 21 in Nairobi, have tilted the scale in Uganda's favour.

Keep it simple

“We are in this position because of the positive results that we have managed to achieve in the last games and we will look to carry the momentum in the Kenya game,” said Uganda captain Brian Masaba in reference to Uganda’s win over Tanzania (8 wickets), Zimbabwe (5 wickets) and Nigeria (9 wickets) with the only blemish being the ‘error-filled’ 6-wicket loss to Namibia during which Uganda missed seven gilt-edged chances in the field.

“We plan to just keep it simple. We have got our processes as a team, we trust them and back them. We believe that if we bring our A game on the day, we will definitely emerge victorious. We just need to refocus, keep it as simple as possible and then go out there and execute the game plan.”

Masaba's counterpart, Lucas Oluoch Ndandason, standing in for the injured Rakep Patel, labeled the encounter as a thrilling derby, acknowledging the deep familiarity both teams share. He anticipates a match that will go down to the wire, emphasising that victory will keep Kenya in contention for their second T20 World Cup appearance.

In a bid to strengthen their line-up, Uganda might introduce rookie Robinson Obuya in place of the out-of-form left-hand opening batsman, Simon Ssesazi. Kenya, on the other hand, faces a decision regarding the inclusion of the 70% fit Rakep, known for his finesse, especially against Uganda.

Permutations talk

Uganda hold the key to its destiny. Two victories against Kenya and Rwanda will propel them to an uncatchable 10 points. Kenya shares a similar fate; triumphs against Uganda and Zimbabwe would mark their return to the T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe's superior Net Run Rate (NRR) could become the decisive factor in the event of a win for Kenya over Uganda as the Chevrons might only need to beat Kenya on the last day to clinch their spot.

Hosts Namibia were as good as already in the World Cup, by press time, as they locked horns with Tanzania.

The stage is set, and as the cricketing world watches, Uganda and Kenya are braced for a showdown that transcends a simple derby - it's a battle for cricketing glory and a coveted spot on the global stage.

Permutations Summary:

Namibia is poised to secure the first qualification spot, potentially unbeaten.

Kenya & Uganda need to triumph in both their remaining games to secure the second spot, with Uganda having a seemingly more manageable final fixture.

Zimbabwe must secure victories in both games, and they may benefit from Kenya beating Uganda for their best chance at the second qualification spot.

While Nigeria is not definitively eliminated, their chances are slim. Specific match results, including a no-result in the Kenya-Uganda game, would be necessary for them to stay in contention.

Focus is undoubtedly on Uganda, and their journey towards World Cup qualification is teetering on the edge of a historic breakthrough."

POINTS TABLE (as at November 27, 2023)

Team P W L NR Pts NRR

Namibia 4 4 0 0 8 2.589

Uganda 4 3 1 0 6 0.503

Kenya 4 3 1 0 6 0.481

Zimbabwe 4 2 2 0 4 2.276

Nigeria 4 1 2 1 3 -0.195

Rwanda 4 0 3 1 1 -4.580

Tanzania 4 0 4 0 0 -2.294

*NR denotes No Result/Shared Points

*NRR denotes Net Run Rate