Uganda need Zimbabwe upset to stay afloat

WINDHOEK. Uganda finds itself on the brink, teetering between hope and adversity. A victory against African powerhouse Zimbabwe on Sunday is crucial, keeping alive their dream of qualifying for the 2024 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Conversely, a defeat would leave them on the edge, fighting desperately to stay afloat.

Such is the unforgiving nature of International Cricket Council events – they have the power to make or break careers, leaving teams clinging to the thinnest of straws.

Uganda, on just Matchday Three of the tournament, faces this predicament due to a 6-wicket loss to Namibia on Matchday Two, last Friday. The team found itself at sixes and sevens right from the start, a situation exacerbated by captain Brian Masaba losing the pre-match toss and being asked to bat first by his counterpart Gerhard Erasmus.

Wickets tumble

The woes continued as Uganda lost two wickets in the powerplay, reaching 35 for 2, and then stumbled further to 83 for 7 in 13.3 overs, a display of both misfortune and poor judgment from the East African batsmen.

Roger Mukasa and Alpesh Ramjani fell to exceptional catches, Robinson Obuya unfortunately dragged one onto his stumps, and Riazat Ali Shah was wrongly given out caught behind to a delivery that came off the elbow of his backhand.

The Cricket Cranes were bundled out for 114 in 19.4 overs, with the most substantial partnership coming from the ninth stand of 29 runs between tail-enders Frank Nsubuga (9*) and Bilal Hassun (17).

Time to reignite

Despite the inclusion of new High-Performance National Team Consultant, Namibian Craig Williams, into the Cricket Cranes set-up, Uganda's bowling efforts did not yield the expected results.

Five dropped catches marred their performance, echoing the old English adage, "Catches win matches." In the end, Namibia secured victory with 18 balls to spare, despite Ugandan leftie Alpesh Ramjani snaring 3 wickets for 13 runs.

With only two World Cup spots at stake, the mission is crystal clear for Uganda. The challenge ahead is to outlast one of the big teams, and the last significant test awaits against Zimbabwe.

Captain Masaba emphasised the need for a strong comeback, stating; "What you saw in the field on Friday is not our standards and that is exactly not us."

He added; “We have to regroup and come back strong against Zimbabwe on Sunday. The guys will be eager to come good. We must get a good total, bowl as good and hopefully the catches will stick this time round. I back the boys to deliver and we cannot allow one bad game to derail us.”

Zimbabwe showed signs of fragility in both the loss to Namibia and nine-wicket triumph over Tanzania. That will make Uganda anxious and eager to pounce.

The battle between the two winless sides, Nigeria and Tanzania, will be the other game on the card at the Trustco United Cricket Ground.

ICC T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA FINAL

Result - Friday

Uganda 114/10 Namibia 116/4

Namibia won by 6 wickets (with 18 balls remaining)

Fixtures – Sunday

Zimbabwe vs. Uganda 10.30am, United